The Grossest Kitchen Utensils To Buy Second Hand And What To Seek Out Instead

Want to save some money by stocking your kitchen with second-hand utensils? We don't blame you (especially in this economy), but before you go seek out cheap second-hand tools at thrift stores or garage sales, note that one type of utensils is pretty gross to buy used. We're talking about the wooden kind— like wooden spoons, cutting boards, chopsticks, ladles, and spatulas.

The reason why you should avoid purchasing second-hand wooden utensils is because wood is organic and quite porous. While not quite like a sponge, wood is made up of many holes and spaces within that can trap bacteria, odor, and mold. Then, when you try to sanitize the used wooden utensil, it is easy to destroy it with very hot water and harsh cleansing agents. Plus, when not taken care of properly, wooden utensils warp, split, and crack over time. The first owner of that second-hand wooden spoon you're thinking of buying may not have properly conditioned the utensil with mineral oil, and there may already be decay in the wood that is not visible to the naked eye. Additionally, the second-hand wooden spoon you're picking up might not even be made of hardwood, the absolute best type of wood for cooking utensils.