The Grossest Kitchen Utensils To Buy Second Hand And What To Seek Out Instead
Want to save some money by stocking your kitchen with second-hand utensils? We don't blame you (especially in this economy), but before you go seek out cheap second-hand tools at thrift stores or garage sales, note that one type of utensils is pretty gross to buy used. We're talking about the wooden kind— like wooden spoons, cutting boards, chopsticks, ladles, and spatulas.
The reason why you should avoid purchasing second-hand wooden utensils is because wood is organic and quite porous. While not quite like a sponge, wood is made up of many holes and spaces within that can trap bacteria, odor, and mold. Then, when you try to sanitize the used wooden utensil, it is easy to destroy it with very hot water and harsh cleansing agents. Plus, when not taken care of properly, wooden utensils warp, split, and crack over time. The first owner of that second-hand wooden spoon you're thinking of buying may not have properly conditioned the utensil with mineral oil, and there may already be decay in the wood that is not visible to the naked eye. Additionally, the second-hand wooden spoon you're picking up might not even be made of hardwood, the absolute best type of wood for cooking utensils.
Skip second-hand wooden utensils and grab metal or silicone ones instead
So while you know which kitchen tools to avoid buying at thrift stores and garage sales, what about what you should pick up? Well, the next time you're at a garage sale, it's better to select old, valuable cookbooks or another type of used utensils — ones made with metal or silicone. Unlike wood, metal and silicone are both nonporous, meaning they don't trap mold or bacteria within. Another thing about wood is that it can trap odors, but metal and silicone simply cannot. Additionally, it will be easy for you to clean and sanitize your second-hand metal or silicone utensils at home. They won't warp or bend out of shape as they can withstand high heat and harsh sanitizing agents.
Plus, here's the best part. While you usually can't wash wooden utensils in the dishwasher, you can toss all your metal and silicone utensils into the appliance. Thus, before you go ham and pick up all the best second-hand metal and silicone utensils you can find at your next outing to a garage sale or thrift store, be sure to check out our list of the 12 professional kitchen tools every home chef should try. The last thing you want is clutter in your kitchen and buying redundant utensils and ones you'll never use.