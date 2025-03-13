Why Italians Drink Espresso So Late At Night (And You Should, Too)

Italians may not have espresso running through their veins, but this caffeinated beverage is an essential part of their way of life. It is synonymous with Italian culture. While breakfast is often a cappuccino and a sweet bite in the boot-shaped country, rich, dark shots of espresso are sipped on throughout the day, and for many are an essential end to an evening meal. However, it's not just a practice born out of a need for a pick-me-up, but also for a better eating experience. Italians consider espresso to be a digestive aid that can help break down all those delicious and hard to resist, carb-rich pasta and pizza dishes.

When you sip, or do a little speed gulping, on a demi-cup of espresso, the taste of the tannins and bitterness heighten and boost the production and discharge of stomach acids, so there is truth to the digestif claims. Due to the arabica beans used to create most espresso grounds, these concentrated shots have a lower acidity than regular coffee so, as long as you don't have an overly sensitive tummy, you don't have to worry about espresso irritating your stomach lining. But there is a caveat. For all milk lovers or those who prefer nutty milk alternatives, you may be disheartened to learn it is consumed without milk. Why?