10 Herbs To Elevate Your Homemade Biscuits

I've done a lot of cooking and baking over the years. I was an enthusiastic home cook and baker from childhood onward, then eventually trained as a chef and even baked commercially for a while. Over that time, I've baked a lot of things — some of them pretty complex — but I found that real satisfaction came from mastering deceptively simple things like biscuits.

I say "deceptively" because although classic buttermilk biscuits take just three ingredients, you can easily mess them up. You could make them tough by overworking the dough or not baking them at the right temperature. Once you've mastered the technique, though, you can use those basic biscuits as the basis for a lot of other treats.

One thing I like to do periodically is add herbs to my biscuits. I'm not going to talk about herb blends, though classics like herbes de Provence or homemade za'atar (or even supermarket Italian seasoning, if it's fresh) work just fine. Instead, I'm going to suggest 10 individual herbs that I've enjoyed in biscuits, along with potential pairings that you can try.