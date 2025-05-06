12 Lemon Zest Substitutes That Will Really Bring Your Dish To Life

A popular ingredient in baking, lemon extract packs some seriously potent citrus flavor. It's typically made by steeping lemon peels in alcohol (like vodka) and reserving the infused liquid.

This extract is a particularly useful tool for flavoring cakes and cookies, since you only need a small amount to add a distinct zesty hit, so won't have to worry about thinning out the batter too much like you might with fresh lemon juice. This is probably the closest substitute for lemon zest that you'll find, since it's actually derived from the zest itself, and has a far more concentrated flavor than fresh lemon juice. Note that lemon extract should not be confused with lemon essential oil, which is not generally safe to consume.

If you're swapping zest for extract in your recipe, an ideal ratio to stick to is half the amount of extract than zest. There are countless ways to use it in your everyday cooking and baking. Try making a batch of lemon gooey butter cookies, or stirring it into a homemade lemon gelato mixture. Lemon extract is the perfect flavor enhancer for a simple pound cake, a no-bake cheesecake, or a batch of fluffy lemon poppyseed muffins. You can even add it to pancake or waffle batter to bring some brightness to your breakfast.