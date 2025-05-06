12 Lemon Zest Substitutes That Will Really Bring Your Dish To Life
Lemon zest is a powerful ingredient for adding citrusy brightness to a range of sweet and savory dishes. A simple scattering of this fragrant grated peel can go a long way in transforming the overall flavor profile of your meal or bake, so when a recipe is calling for it, leaving lemon zest out might seem like a disaster. But if you're short on lemons, or just fancy switching things up, there are in fact a range of other ingredients that can bring a similar zing to your plate.
Some of these ingredients are still citrus-based, whilst others are aromatic herbs with a natural zesty taste, or savory spice mixes with a lemon-like aroma. All are sure to elevate your cooking with their own unique twist, without veering too far from the tangy lemon flavor we know and love. So, whether you're whipping up a sunny cake, creating a zesty pasta dish, or mixing a marinade, these lemon zest substitutes are most definitely worth exploring.
Lemon extract
A popular ingredient in baking, lemon extract packs some seriously potent citrus flavor. It's typically made by steeping lemon peels in alcohol (like vodka) and reserving the infused liquid.
This extract is a particularly useful tool for flavoring cakes and cookies, since you only need a small amount to add a distinct zesty hit, so won't have to worry about thinning out the batter too much like you might with fresh lemon juice. This is probably the closest substitute for lemon zest that you'll find, since it's actually derived from the zest itself, and has a far more concentrated flavor than fresh lemon juice. Note that lemon extract should not be confused with lemon essential oil, which is not generally safe to consume.
If you're swapping zest for extract in your recipe, an ideal ratio to stick to is half the amount of extract than zest. There are countless ways to use it in your everyday cooking and baking. Try making a batch of lemon gooey butter cookies, or stirring it into a homemade lemon gelato mixture. Lemon extract is the perfect flavor enhancer for a simple pound cake, a no-bake cheesecake, or a batch of fluffy lemon poppyseed muffins. You can even add it to pancake or waffle batter to bring some brightness to your breakfast.
Lemon juice
This one feels like the most natural substitute for lemon zest, and of course, coming from the same fruit, lemon juice is guaranteed to deliver that signature citrusy taste. This swap can absolutely work, but you will generally need to add more juice to your recipe than you would've done with the zest. For every teaspoon of zest called for, add two tablespoons of juice. Using bottled juice is no problem, because in this scenario, we're assuming you don't have fresh lemons on hand!
If you're baking with lemon juice, be mindful of adding too much liquid to cake, cookie, or muffin batters. Reaching for the more concentrated lemon extract can often be preferable when you want a strong citrus flavor without drastically altering the consistency of the mixture.
However, lemon juice is a fitting addition to a range of savory dishes. It works fantastically in sauces, from a tangy hollandaise to a creamy tzatziki. A quick drizzle of lemon juice is the perfect way to spruce up roasted veggies or pan-fried fish. And it's amazing for enhancing refreshing chilled drinks — think a classic homemade lemonade, an elegant lemon drop martini, or even a boozy Long Island iced tea.
Orange zest
Perhaps you're out of lemons, but that orange sitting in your fruit bowl might just come in handy. Subbing lemon zest for the orange variety is totally doable. Sure, your finished dish will have a slightly different flavor profile, with orange zest providing a sweeter and more subtle taste, but the two ingredients are both great for adding tang and brightness to a recipe. You can also switch between the two in a one-to-one ratio.
Pairing orange zest with lemon juice is no problem, either. These two fruits will complement each other beautifully, especially in sweet treats and tangy dressings. Try baking a lemon- and orange-infused pound cake, mixing up a vibrant mixed citrus vinaigrette, or giving classic lemon bars an orangey upgrade.
The zest of other citrus fruits can work just as well as a substitute here, too. Lime zest tastes fantastic in savory recipes, perhaps stirred through a risotto, sprinkled on top of fish or chicken, or blended into a flavorful marinade. Grapefruit zest is another excellent option, sitting somewhere between tart lemon and sweeter orange on the sharpness scale. Use it to give cocktails a bold twist, or mix it through cookie dough for a zingy finish.
Lemon thyme
Did you know that thyme comes in over 300 varieties? One of these is lemon thyme — which, as the name would suggest, possesses a distinct citrusy taste, with the expected notes of earthiness, too. When your dish is missing that zingy element, but there are no lemons in sight, lemon thyme can be a great solution.
You can buy lemon thyme in either fresh or dried form, and both are ideal for elevating an array of savory recipes, particularly poultry and fish. If your recipe requires both thyme and lemon zest, you can omit both and reach for lemon thyme instead. Just chop fresh leaves finely and toss them into your dish, or scatter the dried version in as is. Keep in mind that you'll need to use about one third of the amount of dried lemon thyme as you will fresh.
Lemon thyme would make an incredible swap for the standard basil in a fresh homemade pesto, and it tastes incredible stirred through a creamy pasta dish. You can also tie it into a bouquet garni for infusing soups, broths, and sauces with aromatic goodness. Or, simply add a fresh sprig or two to dishes as an elegant garnish before serving. And it's not just savory recipes where this herb can shine. You'll also find an array of cake and cookie recipes making the most of lemon thyme's unique zestiness.
Lemon basil
Another fragrant herb with a potent lemon-like aroma, lemon basil offers a tangy twist on standard basil varieties. It's a popular addition to Thai and Indonesian dishes, where it provides a noticeably citrusy but not overpowering flavor, and works beautifully alongside other spices and aromatics, such as turmeric, ginger, and chili peppers. In the U.S., you can purchase lemon basil from specialty online stores, farmers markets, and Asian grocery stores. And if you're a keen gardener, growing your own plants from seed is also a great option.
When cooking with lemon basil, it's best added to your recipe towards the end of cooking to preserve that fresh, zesty flavor, which can be dampened if the herb is cooked for too long. Fresh leaves can be finely chopped up and added into hot and cold dishes, much like standard basil.
Lemon basil can serve as a replacement for lemon zest in various meat, seafood, and veggie-based recipes, whether it's stirred into a sauce or seasoning mix, or scattered on top before serving. Blitz it up into a vibrant pesto, or use it to infuse melted butter, before spooning the aromatic mixture over freshly baked salmon. This herb is also a wonderful accompaniment to sweet, juicy fruits like peaches, watermelon, and figs.
Lemon verbena
Lemon verbena is an uplifting, lemon-scented herb with a wide variety of culinary applications. Often found in bakes and desserts, it's prized for uniquely sweet brightness, offering a more subtle flavor than other citrusy herbs like lemon thyme and lemongrass. It won't provide quite the same punchiness as lemon zest, but adds a mild, refreshing tang in its own delicious way.
Dried lemon verbena leaves are commonly used to make an herbal tea, which is thought to possess a range of health benefits, including muscle repair and improved sleep. For desserts, fresh leaves are best. In this gorgeous lemon verbena and raspberry meringue pie, whole leaves are used to infuse the creamy filling mixture, before being strained out later. Jam and jelly recipes often take a similar approach, with whole sprigs of the zesty herb added to the pot during cooking, and then removed before ladling the fruity mixture into jars.
However, you can also opt to finely chop lemon verbena leaves, stirring them through desserts like homemade ice cream, or even savory dishes like soups and salsas. They're also a brilliant addition to a crisp gin and tonic, perhaps muddled in the bottom of the glass with some fresh lime zest or mint before topping everything off with the liquor and tonic water.
Lemongrass
This aromatic ingredient has a fresh, fragrant flavor that's distinctly citrusy, with sweet and floral notes, too. Lemongrass is not quite as sharp as lemon zest, but can offer a more understated alternative, fitting seamlessly into everything from curries to cocktails.
You'll find fresh lemongrass stalks in most large grocery stores, and prepping them is fairly straightforward. First, remove the toughest outer leaves, then slice and discard a couple of inches from the bottom of the stalk. You can then simply slice the remaining stalk into thin rounds, which can be added directly to your dish.
For savory recipes, such as stir fries and soups, the lemongrass is best added along with other aromatics, such as garlic and ginger. Its delicious citrusy taste will intensify gradually throughout the cooking process, so toss it into the mix early on for the more pronounced flavor. You can also use whole lemongrass stalks to infuse broths or sauces. Just bash each stalk a couple of times using the palm of your hand and the flat edge of a large knife. This will help it to release its natural oils. Then, simply drop the stalks into the mixture, remembering to remove them at the end of the cooking process.
Lemon balm
Similar to mint, but course featuring that all-important lemony aroma, lemon balm is a wonderfully zingy ingredient that's known for its calming properties. It's easy to grow, with the plant not being overly fussy about light conditions, and when it comes to cooking, this herb is incredibly versatile.
One of the most popular ways to consume lemon balm is in the form of tea. This can be made by steeping the fresh leaves in boiling water for 10 minutes or so, before straining the infused liquid into a mug. This supposedly makes for an excellent sleep aid! You can also use lemon balm in recipes where you might more typically find lemon zest, such as in salads, stuffings, or sauces. To make a tangy marinade for chicken, try mixing the finely diced leaves with minced garlic, apple juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper.
Or, whip up an herbaceous lemon balm butter by stirring the minced leaves through softened salted butter, along with any other herbs of your choice, such a chives and rosemary. This is perfect for spreading onto crackers, or a slice of freshly toasted sourdough. In drinks and desserts, lemon balm is also an ideal substitute for bergamot leaves, which are often trickier to source.
Sumac
A vibrant red spice with a bold flavor to match, sumac has a tart, tangy taste that can give lemon zest a run for its money. This spice is made by drying and grinding sumac berries into a powder, and it's widely used in Middle Eastern cuisine. It's perfect for enhancing the savory richness of meats, adding brightness to creamy sauces, and making simple salads pop. Sumac also features in the popular spice blend za'atar, where it's mixed with sesame seeds and other herbs to create a well-rounded seasoning with notes of earthiness, nuttiness, and citrus.
One of our favorite ways to use sumac is in an herb-loaded steak marinade. Just mix the spice with some olive oil, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, Dijon mustard, garlic, parsley, rosemary, and thyme, and pour the mixture into a sealable food bag. Add the steak, and leave the meat to marinate for at least an hour before grilling or pan-frying to perfection.
Sumac will work great with veggies, too, such as in this grilled cauliflower with tahini recipe, or simply tossed through a medley of diced bell peppers, onions, zucchini, and butternut squash before roasting them in the oven. You could even add this spice to a fruit salad, where its tangy profile will enhance the natural sweetness of ingredients like melon, strawberries, and peaches.
Lemon pepper
Found in the spice section of most large grocery stores, lemon pepper does in fact feature lemon zest as an ingredient, making it a highly effective replacement for fresh zest. This ingredient takes finely grated zest and combines it with salt, pepper, and sometimes other seasonings like garlic or onion powder, before drying everything out to create a conveniently shelf-stable blend.
Lemon pepper can be used to jazz up just about any type of protein or veggie, being undeniably versatile and packed with flavor. Toss sliced potatoes with olive oil and lemon pepper before baking or air frying for a flavorful twist on classic french fries. Or, use it to season salmon, tofu, or steak. It's also perfect for rubbing over skin-on chicken thighs before popping them in the oven for a crispy, zesty finish.
Lemon pepper tastes amazing with green veggies, too, such as asparagus, broccoli, and green beans. Try tossing it through the piping hot steamed greens with some butter and garlic before serving. Essentially, if you don't have fresh lemons to hand, always check your spice cupboard for lemon pepper, because you can most definitely rely on it to deliver that same citrusy vibe.
Sorrel
Sorrel is a lesser-known leafy green with a lemony kick that fits into the category of both herb and vegetable. It comes in a few different varieties, each with its own specific flavor profile, but generally, sorrel boasts a bold, tart taste with a strong, grassy undertone. This makes it a unique addition to a whole host of dishes.
You have a few options when it comes to using this punchy ingredient. It can be treated much like a fresh herb, and chopped up finely before being added to dressings, marinades, or soups. On the other hand, if you keep the leaves whole, you can use them like spinach or arugula, perhaps tossed through a salad, scattered into a frittata, or used to top a pizza.
The tartness of sorrel is ideal for cutting through the richness of oily or creamy ingredients, such as fish, goat cheese, or Greek yogurt. It works beautifully in a potato salad, too, alongside mayonnaise, sour cream, garlic, and a dash of fiery horseradish. And since it packs a nutritious boost of fiber, vitamin C, and magnesium, you could totally blitz some fresh sorrel leaves into your morning smoothie for a burst of green goodness.
Yuzu
An important ingredient in Japanese cuisine, the yuzu fruit looks much like a lemon at first glance, sporting the same sunny yellow hue and tough outer peel. Whilst also classed as a citrus fruit, yuzu has a more complex flavor profile than lemon. It possesses a similarly sharp, refreshing taste, but offers deeper floral and herbaceous notes. The yuzu fruit also tends to be larger in size, with many large seeds inside. This means it yields less juice than a lemon when squeezed.
Yuzu zest can be substituted for lemon zest in a one-to-one ratio, so feel free to get creative with its applications. It'll work equally well in sweet cheesecakes, sorbets, and shortbread cookies as it will in a tangy vinaigrette, umami-rich broth, or delicate seafood dish. For maximum flavor, pairing the zest with some of the fruit's juice is always a great idea, too.
It also features in the flavor-packed Japanese condiment called yuzu kosho. This is made by blending the finely grated yuzu zest with spicy chile peppers and salt, before leaving the mixture to ferment. The result is a boldly tart flavor enhancer that can be dolloped into marinades and sauces, or even paired with grilled meats.