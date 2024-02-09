What Is Lemon Verbena And What Does It Taste Like?

Lemon verbena might not be all that common to you, as far as cooking herbs go. Depending on where you live, it might not even cross your path. Verbena still isn't commonplace in foods, while it has been used in many fragrances and home products. The fresh citrus scent is a perfect complement to many foodstuffs, however, so you may start seeing it appearing more often, especially come spring and summer. You may recognize it under one of its other names, though – lemon beebrush , or even as Luisa (after the wife of King Carlos IV of Spain, Queen Maria Louisa) if you happen to be in Spain, Portugal, or Greece.

Lemon verbena (Aloysia citriodora or Aloysia triphylla) is part of a large family of plants that do well in gardens, from small border plants with delicate flowers to large, sturdy hedge-appropriate ones. The culinary one can grow 4 to 6 feet with proper light and pruning and will release a bit of scent every time someone brushes against it, making it a delightful addition to your home herb garden. Verbena is a subtle herb and works well in all sorts of dishes, from salad dressings to ice cream and its mildness makes it exceptionally easy to use. The woody stems make it a fairly sturdy plant, while the long pointed leaves and tiny flowers add visual interest. Approach with caution if you live with animals though, as lemon verbena is toxic to dogs, cats, and horses.