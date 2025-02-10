Sumac and Fresh Herb-Marinated Delmonico Steak Recipe

When we think of marinating steaks, we tend to think of cuts like skirt steaks, flank steaks, chuck roasts, and even strips. That's because marinating serves the purpose of tenderizing, something many fattier cuts of steak don't really need. Beyond making the steak more tender, a marinade can also add flavor like citrus, soy, or even coconut, making for a more interesting meal. Of course, steak experts would say that the best cuts don't need flavor beyond that of the meat itself, which is why you'll hardly ever see a filet mignon submerged in lime juice and oil.

Advertisement

Marinating a steak like a Delmonico, then, is a delicate task. Essentially a ribeye, a Delmonico hardly needs tenderization or flavor, but can still benefit from a quick, fresh marinade. Like Sunny Anderson suggests, steaks are best marinated in a balance of acid and alkaline — for example, citrus and oil. This gentle steak marinade recipe written with developer Michelle McGlinn is made with lemon, oil, Dijon, and a handful of fresh herbs like parsley, rosemary, and thyme. Best of all, sumac adds a light and tangy flavor that pairs well with Middle Eastern sides like pilaf and toum.