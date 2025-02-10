Sumac And Fresh Herb-Marinated Delmonico Steak Recipe
When we think of marinating steaks, we tend to think of cuts like skirt steaks, flank steaks, chuck roasts, and even strips. That's because marinating serves the purpose of tenderizing, something many fattier cuts of steak don't really need. Beyond making the steak more tender, a marinade can also add flavor like citrus, soy, or even coconut, making for a more interesting meal. Of course, steak experts would say that the best cuts don't need flavor beyond that of the meat itself, which is why you'll hardly ever see a filet mignon submerged in lime juice and oil.
Marinating a steak like a Delmonico, then, is a delicate task. Essentially a ribeye, a Delmonico hardly needs tenderization or flavor, but can still benefit from a quick, fresh marinade. Like Sunny Anderson suggests, steaks are best marinated in a balance of acid and alkaline — for example, citrus and oil. This gentle steak marinade recipe written with developer Michelle McGlinn is made with lemon, oil, Dijon, and a handful of fresh herbs like parsley, rosemary, and thyme. Best of all, sumac adds a light and tangy flavor that pairs well with Middle Eastern sides like pilaf and toum.
Gather the ingredients for sumac and fresh herb-marinated Delmonico steaks
For the marinade, you'll need olive oil, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, Dijon mustard, garlic, salt, pepper, fresh parsley, rosemary, and thyme. You'll also need ground sumac, which can be found in stores that specialize in spices or online. Next, you'll just need four Delmonico steaks — look for thick, 2-inch tall steaks if possible. From there, you'll just need an oil to sear with, such as avocado or grapeseed, which have high smoke points.
Step 1: Combine the marinade
Make the marinade: In a bowl, whisk the olive oil, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, Dijon mustard, chopped parsley, chopped rosemary, thyme, sumac, salt, pepper, and garlic together until fully combined.
Step 2: Add steaks and marinate
Add steaks to a large zip-top bag and cover with marinade. Massage to fully incorporate marinade into the steaks. Marinate in the refrigerator for 1 to 3 hours.
Step 3: Bring steaks to room temperature
When ready to cook, remove the steaks from the bag, brushing off excess marinade. Bring the steaks to room temperature for 20 minutes.
Step 4: Heat oil in a skillet
Add grapeseed oil to a cast iron skillet over medium high heat. Heat until very hot; oil will be glassy, but not quite smoking.
Step 5: Sear steaks
Add the steaks, working in batches as needed. Cook for 5 to 6 minutes, flipping once, until exterior is deeply browned. Do not overcook.
Step 6: Let steaks rest
Let steaks rest for 5 to 10 minutes on a plate tented with foil.
Step 7: Serve
Serve immediately after resting.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|1,379
|Total Fat
|107.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|35.1 g
|Trans Fat
|4.2 g
|Cholesterol
|285.8 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|6.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.1 g
|Total Sugars
|1.4 g
|Sodium
|900.9 mg
|Protein
|93.1 g
What are Delmonico steaks?
Delmonico steaks are a cut of steak usually taken from the rib area of the cow and because of this, are often referred to as "boneless ribeyes". The term Delmonico comes from America's first fine dining restaurant, Delmonico's, which was known for serving large, 2-inch tall steaks with simple seasonings and a side of butter. Though the exact cut of the steak changes from place to place, the idea is always the same: It should be the biggest, best, and most luxurious steak on the market. This tends to translate to ribeyes, a notoriously decadent cut.
To find Delmonico steaks, your best bet is heading to the butcher, who will likely be selling a wide variety of beef cuts. If you can't find a steak labelled as Delmonico, don't worry. You can make this recipe with almost any cut, ribeye being the most similar to a typical Delmonico. If you're against marinating a ribeye, just swap for a sirloin, strip, or flank steak instead, adjusting the marinating times accordingly.
How long should I marinate Delmonico steaks for?
Marinating a steak like a Delmonico requires a little more practice than marinating a leaner steak like flank or skirt. Because Delmonicos and ribeyes are naturally tender and flavorful, the marinade can easily overpower the steak, causing a mushy, stringy texture. To avoid this, plan to marinate the steaks for no longer than 3 hours. For thin Delmonico steaks (an inch or less), marinate for 30 minutes to 1 hour, just long enough for the steak to take on the flavor of the marinade but before the citrus over-tenderizes it.
For thicker Delmonicos (2 inches or more), you can marinate the steak for up to 6 hours. The longer the steak sits in the marinade, the more it will become brown or even gray in color – don't worry, it's not ruined, and will still taste great after searing, but may not be bright pink in the center. If you're not sure, err on the side of caution and marinate for less time. At worst, you'll just have less tangy citrus flavor.