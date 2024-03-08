The 8 Best Steak Cuts For Marinating, According To A Chef And Butcher

The act of marinating steaks is viewed with equal parts reverence and distrust, though both may be born from people not entirely understanding the process. Marinade composition has three parts: acid, fat, and flavoring. Acid breaks down tough muscle fibers. Fat transports moisture and fat-soluble flavoring components. And flavoring — such as herbs, spices, or sweet elements — absorbs deeper into the steak than simply applying them to the surface given the time and physical reactions involved.

Of course, not every steak benefits from marinating. If you look at the purpose of marinating, it's to break down tough muscle fibers and infuse flavor. If a steak is naturally tender and flavorful, then, it's a waste of time and ingredients to marinate it — and may even be a disservice to the steak. A ribeye, for instance, has different musculature that's plenty tender and flavorful sans marination.

Still, several popular and commonly encountered steak cuts are made better by the tenderizing and flavoring process. I was a chef for decades who's done extensive whole-animal butchering (from fish to cattle). Consequently, I have up-close knowledge of a cow's musculature and how that translates into a good steak — meaning I'm eminently suited to help you discover which steaks benefit most from a marinade. Whether from the grocery store or butcher shop, here are the eight best steak cuts for marinating.