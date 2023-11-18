The Best Ways To Cook 16 Popular Cuts Of Beef

With dozens of beef cuts to choose from, it's no wonder we tend to stick to the same 'ole burger or pot roast in our rotating, weekly meal plan. Going beyond the usual grilled hamburger or slow-cooked roast may require venturing past the most popular beef section at your local grocery store.

If you've ever taken a peek at the NY strips or ribeyes nestled in among the sirloin or brisket and, given the higher prices, wondered how not to ruin a good piece of steak, we're here to provide you with the information you need to shop the meat department like a pro and put dinner on the table with confidence.

We drew on decades of culminated experience, polled on X, formerly known as Twitter, and took into account cooking method, temperature, and final internal doneness, to determine the best ways to cook more than a dozen popular cuts of beef.