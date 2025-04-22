The Citrus Vinaigrette Recipe That Packs A Bright Flavor Punch

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Among the many types of vinaigrettes you can choose from to dress your dishes, citrus vinaigrette is a unique choice that's bold, sweet, delicate, tangy, and aromatic all at once. Salad dressing is something that's easy to grab off the supermarket shelf, but it's generally very easy to make at home, too, with only a few simple ingredients you may already have in your pantry. Besides their simplicity, homemade salad dressings offer a purer and fresher taste, and you have more control over the ingredients and their quantities.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for citrus vinaigrette with a bold taste and a beautiful, vibrant color. In addition to the base of extra virgin olive oil and apple cider vinegar, this recipe calls for oranges, lemon juice, honey for a subtle sweetness, and shallots for an aromatic touch.

Freshly squeezed orange juice provides a fresher flavor than store-bought juice, and don't be tempted to skip the orange zest. It takes a few more minutes to grate it, but it adds a concentrated orange punch that elevates the dressing. Once the orange is zested and juiced, it couldn't be easier to toss the whole dressing together. Just add all of the ingredients to a jar, close it, and shake it until well combined. This vinaigrette keeps in the refrigerator for up to two weeks, so make a batch and use it to liven up your salads, roasted vegetables, grain bowls, and more with a lovely burst of citrus whenever you please.