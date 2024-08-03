14 Types Of Vinaigrettes, Explained

Let's start with the simplest option, as getting a classic vinaigrette right is the key to creating a variety of more adventurous ones. If you are used to shop-bought vinaigrette, you will be surprised at how easily you can whip up a homemade one, and you will never reach for a bottle of dressing at the store again.

You must not underestimate the importance of the oil you use when making a homemade vinaigrette. Extra-virgin olive oil is top of the list if you have it, otherwise choose another unrefined oil. Next, choose a vinegar. White wine vinegar is a good all-rounder that will match most salads with its fairly neutral flavor. Mix the oil with the vinegar in a ratio of 3:1, whisking well to incorporate them.

Most vinaigrettes have a touch of mustard to add some tang, so add a teaspoon of Dijon or wholegrain for a smooth flavor that's not too hot. Mix well again to create a balanced dressing. Feel free to stop there as your vinaigrette will already be delicious, or add some minced garlic for an added punch.

This classic vinaigrette can be tossed with a green salad to give it some pizzazz or drizzled over roasted vegetables before serving. Once you've mastered this basic version, it's time to get creative with some exciting additions.