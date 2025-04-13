The Lemon Gelato That Tastes Like Sunshine

When lemons and sunshine meet limoncello, you end up with the creamiest extra lemony gelato imaginable. With a few key ingredients and a simple ice cream machine, this amazing treat can be on its way to your freezer.

According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, this gelato was inspired by her recent travels to Sicily. Sicilian lemons, which are known for their sweet taste and gentle acidity, have become the symbol of the island. They are everywhere — their likeness emblazoned on kitchen towels and aprons, and their essence distilled into small vials of lemon extract and towering bottles of limoncello. We turned to the latter to give this ice cream its extra lemony flavor.

"There's really nothing that tastes quite like limoncello," Prints says. "It has an almost floral aroma, a gorgeous sweetness, and a gentle aftertaste that totally obscures its alcohol content." In our gelato, limoncello is added to the lemony custard along with glucose syrup in order to give the ice cream a push of flavor, scent, and texture. As the alcohol helps prevent the ice cream from becoming rock hard, this recipe results in the creamiest lemony gelato possible.