15 Best Uses For Karo Syrup Beyond Pecan Pie
So, you've gotten a bottle or two of Karo syrup, in preparation for a classic pecan pie. Thanksgiving is the perfect time of year for this nutty, sweet treat, but we're also going to start with a public service announcement: You don't actually have to wait until your birthday to buy yourself a birthday cake, and you don't have to wait until Thanksgiving to make a pecan pie.
But let's talk about that Karo syrup, because there's a good chance you'll use it for your pie, put the cap back on the bottle, tuck the bottle in the cabinet, and then forget about it. That's exactly what you shouldn't do, because there are lots of uses for Karo syrup that go beyond your beloved pecan pie.
The nature of Karo syrup means we're going to be talking about a lot of sweets and baked goods, but you might be surprised at how versatile it is. If you're the type who hands out delicious, homemade goodies throughout the holidays, you might find yourself picking up a few bottles and expanding your gift-giving — and late-night snacking — into some of these brilliant (and oftentimes easy) ideas.
Make some incredible caramel sauce
One of the things that makes Karo syrup a great ingredient for a number of uses is the fact that it — and other corn syrups — is what's known as an interfering agent. In a nutshell, that means that the chemical structure of corn syrup essentially interferes with sugar's tendency to form large crystals when it's melted and boiled. Sometimes, those crystals are exactly what you want — when you're making homemade lemon rock candy, for example. When you're making something like a caramel sauce, though, crystallization means you're going to have a grainy sauce instead of a silky-smooth one.
And that's why Karo syrup is a key ingredient for making stovetop caramel. Making your own caramel sauce only takes a few ingredients, including brown sugar, butter, cream or milk, and salt. Getting the texture right is the difficult part, and if you add either Karo Light or Dark, you'll find you're going to end up with richer, creamier, smoother caramel sauce that's sure to be a family favorite.
Make a mirror glaze for pastries
It wasn't that long ago that mirror glaze cakes took over the dessert world, after going viral in 2016. The idea had been around for much, much longer than that, but it's not surprising these desserts became the darlings of social media. They're wildly impressive, and the smooth, flawless surfaces look as though they would take some serious skill to get right. If you've ever wanted to try this yourself, we have a pro tip: The key ingredient to mirror glaze is gelatin, but Karo syrup can actually help you achieve that perfectly smooth surface.
How? Mirror glazes also contain sugar, and adding Karo syrup will help block the crystallization process that can ruin your super-smooth finish. Pro tip? It can help take other glazed desserts to the next level, too.
Use it to create the glazed fruit for topping a crumb cake or filling a tart. You could also glaze fruits like strawberries and cherries and serve them on a skewer, on ice cream, or alongside some of your favorite cocktails. You can also use it to create glazes for pies that are guaranteed to be the star of the next neighborhood bake sale.
Use it to sweeten iced tea
Few things are as refreshing as a tall glass of sweet iced tea on a hot and sunny summer afternoon. Whether you prefer black, green, or an herbal tea, getting it to the right sweetness can be a bit of a challenge. Sugar doesn't really dissolve well in cold water, after all, and if you've ever wondered why that is, it's because in hot water, there's more movement happening on a molecular level. That, in turn, makes it easier for sugars to dissolve.
There's a better way to add sweetness to cold beverages, and that's by using a sweetener that's already a liquid. Here's where Karo syrup comes in: Use Karo Light to add a bit of sweet vanilla flavor to your favorite iced tea, or Karo Dark for a rich molasses flavor. Since it's easy to mix, it's easy to add a little bit at a time until you reach your desired sweetness, and it might just be your new go-to.
Make popcorn balls (or caramel popcorn)
There are a surprising number of different ways to make popcorn, and if you're serious about this versatile and tasty snack, you know that there's an endless variety that's possible with popcorn: You might opt for butter or you might use a garlic clove to level up your homemade popcorn, for example, and you should definitely keep Karo syrup in mind for some seriously tasty popcorn.
Caramel popcorn is actually pretty easy to make with the help of Karo syrup, and only requires boiling it with brown sugar, butter, and salt to create a caramel mixture that you can pour over plain popcorn and bake into a sweet snack. You could also add chocolate chips or peanuts. Karo Syrup also makes whipping up a batch of popcorn balls easy, too. It's a similar process to making caramel popcorn without the brown sugar, and is equally delicious whether you choose light or dark Karo.
Make a butter syrup for waffles or biscuits
If weekday mornings are too busy for anything more than a bowl of cereal or some yogurt, taking the time to make some incredible buttermilk Belgian waffles on the weekend can be a well-deserved treat. Sure, you can reach for some maple syrup, fresh fruit, or jam, but you can also reach for the Karo syrup and whip up a quick butter syrup on those occasions when you really want to switch things up.
There are only a few ingredients needed, including butter, buttermilk, sugar, and baking soda. Combine, heat, and you're done in about 10 minutes. It's perfect for waffles, pancakes, biscuits, French toast, or even ice cream — and there are a few ways you can modify it, too. Add a dash of vanilla, almond extract, maple extract, or ground cinnamon and pair that with pancakes and waffles upgraded with spices like cardamom, allspice, and even matcha for a breakfast that you'll be looking forward to all week.
Protect your pie crusts and keep them from getting soggy
Giada De Laurentiis has shared some genius cooking tips on her TikTok, including a brilliant way to keep pie crusts from getting soggy. She recommends melting chocolate, painting a layer on the crust, and letting it harden before adding the filling, which we love. Not only does it protect the crust, but you're not going to go wrong with adding chocolate to pie, right? Chocolate might not work with everything, and we have some good news: you can also use Karo syrup in a similar way.
It takes just one simple step to keep your pies from getting soggy, and that's to brush the crust with either an egg wash or a layer of Karo syrup. This works particularly well with fruit pies, and you can either add this protective layer after blind-baking your crust or– if you're not blind-baking — just add it to the raw crust right before you add your filling. Make sure the layer is generous enough to prevent moisture from leaking through, and you'll never skip this step again.
Use in cinnamon rolls and sticky buns
Love homemade cinnamon rolls? Feel like you don't make them often enough? You're definitely not alone, because these are one of those pastries that seems like it's easier to get from Cinnabon than to spend the time fussing around with making them yourself. It doesn't need to be that way, and it's entirely possible to put together some delicious cinnamon rolls with the help of Karo syrup.
There are a number of ways to make the glaze for cinnamon rolls, and you can definitely opt for a version that makes the most of either the dark molasses flavor or the light vanilla notes. A mix of equal parts butter, Karo syrup, and brown sugar will make a delicious and simple cinnamon roll glaze, and it's even better if you pour it over chopped pecans or walnuts.
You can also use it to make some ultra-quick sticky buns for those nights when you want something sweet, but don't want to spend a lot of time in the kitchen. Use a package of store-bought, premade crescent rolls, and add a mix of butter, Karo syrup, brown sugar, and cinnamon to the pan before filling it with the rolls and baking. The only thing that's better than a delicious dessert is one that's this easy.
Use it to take your roast turkey (or ham) to the next level
Dessert isn't the only thing that can benefit from the sweetness of Karo syrup, and if you picked up a few bottles to make your holiday pecan pies, you just might want to consider using some to make a glaze for the main course. Let's talk about that Thanksgiving turkey first. Karo syrup and honey can add a subtle sweetness to roast turkey, and basting it with a mix of these two simple ingredients throughout the cooking process is a great way to help make sure that turkey comes out juicy and flavorful instead of boring.
Ham and pork can also get a little dry and bland, too — but only if you're out of Karo syrup. The dark, molasses-flavored Karo in particular makes a brilliant glaze for a variety of proteins from ham and pork to chicken and shrimp, particularly when it's boiled for a bit to incorporate some brown sugar.
There are a number of things you can also add: Try adding orange marmalade or pineapple juice, or mustard for glazing ham or other types of pork, like a loin. Adding sriracha or another of your favorite hot sauces can add a bit of heat along with the sweetness, or use soy sauce, ginger, and ketchup for an Asian-inspired glaze that's stellar on anything you're going to be putting on the grill.
Make candied (or caramel) apples
We talked about how you can definitely use Karo syrup to make a deliciously smooth, silky caramel sauce, and we'd like to go one step further and suggest you use that caramel sauce to make some caramel-dipped apples. One of our favorite things about this is that you'll end up with a thick caramel that's perfect for decorating with everything from chopped nuts to sprinkles, chocolate chips, or M&M's — they'll all stick really, really well, and you'll get a bit of everything in each bite.
Karo syrup also makes great candied apples, and it's surprisingly easy. Boil with sugar and water to get that hard candy shell, and while you're boiling it, you can also flavor that shell with cinnamon, peppermint, or vanilla oils, or add some cayenne pepper or Red Hot Candies for an extra kick of heat and spice. If you make sure that you never leave a fair or carnival without grabbing one of these amazing apples, you definitely need to experiment with making them at home. Pro tip: Store them in an airtight container in the fridge, and they'll last for as long as two weeks.
Improve your simple syrup (and cocktails)
Simple syrup is a key ingredient in many things, including a traditional gimlet and a classic Fitzgerald, and there's a very good reason for that: Since sugar doesn't dissolve well in cold liquids, it can be a pain to use it to sweeten cocktails. That's where simple syrup comes in, a heated and chilled mix of equal parts sugar and water. It doesn't have to be only those two ingredients, though, and it's easy to flavor simple syrup with spices or oils like peppermint and vanilla, or try using something like Dolce Flav's Natural Rum Extract. Karo syrup, meanwhile, is a great way to add a mild vanilla flavor on top of the sweetness, and there's another reason to use it in your simple syrup, too: Stability.
Once you start using simple syrup, you'll find it's brilliantly versatile and great in everything from iced tea and lemonade to those aforementioned cocktails. If you decide to keep a jar in the fridge, you might notice it starts to separate and crystallize. As we've mentioned, Karo syrup has properties that help prevent sugar crystals from forming, and that makes it a great way to keep your simple syrup clear. The flavor is just a bonus.
Turn marshmallows into marshmallow fluff
Karo syrup can also help you make the most out of the last leftovers of another holiday staple, and that's marshmallows. If you picked up a bag to use in your own homemade yet restaurant-quality hot chocolate but you're finding yourself getting chocolate exhaustion, use Karo syrup to turn the rest of your marshmallows into marshmallow fluff.
It's incredibly easy, too, and it takes just a tablespoon of Karo syrup to melt 2 cups of marshmallows into enough marshmallow fluff for a few sandwiches. Corn syrup is, after all, the first ingredient listed on the commercial version of Marshmallow Fluff, and it'll keep your quick-and-easy homemade version creamy, spreadable, and less sticky than what you'd end up with if you tried just melting marshmallows. The mild vanilla flavor is ideal, and it's also the perfect base for adding your own flavorings. Try something like LorAnn's Cotton Candy Flavor, or Dolce Flav's Natural Coconut Extract for a unique twist on this old childhood classic.
Make Rice Krispies treats
Rice Krispies treats might be the stuff of fond childhood memories, but they don't have to be left behind along with grade school and homework — especially when you give them a boozy upgrade and make some Rice Whiskey Treats. You're welcome! Karo syrup can help make Rice Krispies treats incredibly easy: Just use a 1-to-6 ratio of Karo syrup to Rice Krispies, and there's any number of ways to dress this one up. Sure, you can add chocolate chips or M&M's, but you can also melt peanut butter and sugar into your Karo syrup and use that mixture to form your treats. Press them into a pan or roll them into bite-sized balls to keep in the fridge and grab when the craving strikes, and you might have your new favorite treat.
There's another way to use Karo syrup, too, and that's to make a version of salted caramel Rice Krispies treats. While you can definitely use caramel candies and syrup to make a sauce to drizzle over your treats, you can use your Karo syrup-based caramel sauce here, too.
Fix crystalized honey
We've talked a bit about how Karo syrup has properties that allow it to help prevent the crystallization of sugar, and while that means it's perfect for making things like that ultra-smooth, super-silky caramel syrup, that also means it's great at improving honey. While honey is one of those pantry items that has a famously long shelf life, it does tend to form crystals. You can definitely warm it to melt those crystals back into the oozing goodness that we all know and love, but there's a better way to fix crystallized honey before it even has the chance to form.
After you use that first bit out of the jar or bottle, add a few teaspoons of Karo syrup. Heat it up to soften the honey, then stir or shake to mix in the Karo syrup. Honey is best kept in an airtight container left in a dark place, and here's the thing. With the addition of the Karo syrup, you'll be able to keep your honey in cooler temperatures without worrying about crystals forming, which is particularly great if you're keeping it in a cool pantry instead of a warm kitchen.
Make hard candy and lollipops
Who doesn't love hard candy and lollipops? Karo syrup allows you to easily make homemade candies with the addition of sugar and water, and that's where the fun begins. Head over to Amazon, and you'll find a ton of brilliant candy flavorings: This pack of 12 LorAnn Flavor Oils includes fun flavors like tropical punch, orange cream, and strawberry-kiwi. Pick up a variety pack of food colorings — like this set of 18 different food dyes from Treedoa – and you're guaranteed to have fun making your own creative combinations of candy.
You can definitely let your candy mixes harden in drops on waxed paper, but there's no reason to stop here. There are plenty of lollipop and candy molds out there, including some adorable options like these Jewoster Silicone Pawprint and Dog Bone Molds, or these Heart- and Star-shaped Lollipop Molds. Whether you need a fun treat for your child to take to school or if you want some candies to keep in your desk at work, these are a total win.
Save it for some seriously incredible fudge
Fudge is undeniably delicious and it can be incredibly difficult to make. It's easy to make some seemingly small sugar-related mistakes that will absolutely ruin your fudge, and you might end up with fudge that's gritty instead of smooth. That's where Karo syrup comes in.
As you're now familiar with, Karo syrup has anti-crystallization properties that make it incredibly versatile, but you don't have to take our word for it. Kitchen science whiz Alton Brown says that corn syrup is the secret weapon you need for stellar fudge, as it'll help you get that silky texture that all truly great fudge has. You'll still need to carefully manage temperature, time, and your ingredients to get the kind of fudge that you'd be proud to wrap up and hand out at the holidays, but Karo syrup will make the learning curve much less steep and the difficulty much lower.