15 Best Uses For Karo Syrup Beyond Pecan Pie

So, you've gotten a bottle or two of Karo syrup, in preparation for a classic pecan pie. Thanksgiving is the perfect time of year for this nutty, sweet treat, but we're also going to start with a public service announcement: You don't actually have to wait until your birthday to buy yourself a birthday cake, and you don't have to wait until Thanksgiving to make a pecan pie.

But let's talk about that Karo syrup, because there's a good chance you'll use it for your pie, put the cap back on the bottle, tuck the bottle in the cabinet, and then forget about it. That's exactly what you shouldn't do, because there are lots of uses for Karo syrup that go beyond your beloved pecan pie.

The nature of Karo syrup means we're going to be talking about a lot of sweets and baked goods, but you might be surprised at how versatile it is. If you're the type who hands out delicious, homemade goodies throughout the holidays, you might find yourself picking up a few bottles and expanding your gift-giving — and late-night snacking — into some of these brilliant (and oftentimes easy) ideas.

