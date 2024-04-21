How Mirror Glaze Cakes Took Over The Dessert World

Let's set the scene: Instagram, 2016. The internet fumed over the loss of the chronological feed. Selena Gomez made international news when she posed with a bottle of Coke. And suddenly, glittering, glossy mirror glaze cakes were everywhere.

Mirror glazes use gelatin sheets to achieve a flawless shine. Bakers combine the gelatin with ingredients like glucose syrup, chocolate, and sweetened condensed milk. To make that jaw-dropping reflective finish, the gelatin mixture is poured over a chilled cake so it sets. Generally, the cake itself is covered in icing or mousse first to provide a smooth surface — but the real trick to a mirror glaze is getting the temperature just right.

It's pretty easy to understand why mirror glaze cakes became popular. With bright colors, marbled patterns, and a finish you'd expect from a jewelry store, not a pastry shop, it was only a matter of time before they took off on Instagram. But even by the time mirror glaze cakes started inundating our feeds, the technique had been around for decades. It originated with entremets, chic French pastries with layers of confections — like sponge cake, jellies, and nuts — encased in a smooth mousse and coated in glaze. French pastry chefs had used mirror glazes to seal off their creations and give them a stunning shine for 30 or 40 years before galaxy cakes became a viral hit.