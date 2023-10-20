How A Viral Recipe Launched Cake Pops Into Everlasting Popularity

We have graphic designer Angie Dudley to thank for cake pops. Also known as Bakerella, the Atlanta-based blogger brought cake balls and cake pops to the greater public after her recipes went viral and she was invited onto the Martha Stewart Show to showcase her culinary creativity. Dudley was inspired to make the sweet recipe after taking cake decorating classes and experimenting with forming crumbled bits of cake into spheres and covering them with frosting. Over time, Dudley began enhancing the round morsels of cake with coatings of candy, sprinkles, and cookie crumbles before deciding to pierce each hunk of sweetness with sticks from lollipops.

The easy-to-make recipe helped catapult Dudley into gastronomic fame, and her cookbook went on to become a New York Times best-seller. After her unique approach to dessert took the culinary world by storm, cake-pop-making appliances, and home-baking sets followed closely behind, with cake-pop makers and gifts capitalizing on the popularity of the beloved treat.