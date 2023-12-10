Before Pouring Your Mirror Glaze, Make Sure Your Cake Is Frozen

The glaze that you prepare needs to be at a warm temperature for it to properly solidify on the cake — this is another important step to get just right, along with the cake being frozen solid. So what temperature do you need to get the glaze to?

For the process to work correctly, most recipes will call for the glaze to be between 90 and 95 degrees Fahrenheit. At this temperature, the glaze will go onto the cake smoothly — meaning there won't be any unwanted drips and it will set into a layer that is about 2 to 3 millimeters thick.

If the glaze is too hot, say about 100 degrees, you risk it melting the cake and leaving you with a messy cake that's falling apart. On the other side of the coin, if the glaze is too cold, anywhere under 85 degrees, it won't spread evenly over the cake.