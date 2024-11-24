15 Genius Cooking Tips From Giada De Laurentiis' TikTok Account

There's something undeniably fascinating about watching the sort of cooking shows that are the stuff of dreams for most of us. There are glimpses into the kitchens of the ultra-elegant, Michelin-starred restaurants, beautiful cuisines of countries so far away you're not even sure exactly where they are, and of course, the incredibly complicated dishes made only with the help of specialized kitchen equipment.

That's great, but what we really love are the creative tips from the pros that we can use in our own kitchens. When it comes to that kind of practicality, Giada De Laurentiis gives some seriously incredible advice. De Laurentiis shares the best of both worlds with her followers on social media. Although she posts videos like the one where she and her family gathered on a yacht to make pasta with sea water scooped from beautifully clear waters, there's a lot of brilliant practical advice in her TikTok videos, too.

Let's do a deep dive in her TikTok and talk about some of the best tips you can use in your own kitchen. We guarantee that several of these will be at the heart of your favorite meals.

