The Popular Italian Dish That Restaurants May Keep Frozen

Restaurants from P. F. Chang's to TGI Fridays make their own branded lines of premade frozen dinners in supermarket freezer aisles. When the pandemic shuttered sit-down dining, many restaurants even invented crafty elevated frozen dinners for foodies to take home and enjoy. Both are solid options for convenience-minded gourmands — but on the flip side, when diners sit down to eat in restaurants, chances are they won't be thrilled to discover they're digging into a (gasp!) frozen meal. Alas, this bleak and unappetizing reality may be the case with one popular Italian dish in particular: none other than comforting, beloved chicken parm.

Plenty of chefs are in agreement that chicken parmesan is something they would never order from a restaurant because it's most likely frozen and may, at best, taste like sauced chicken nuggets. Homemade chicken parmesan is all about the crispy chicken cutlet cloaked in a crispy, flavorful crust, draped with tomato sauce, and topped with gooey melted cheese. Even if it's plated atop a pile of spaghetti or zhuzhed up with a few fresh basil leaves, there's no replacing or mistaking the real deal with a frozen substitute. Depending on where you're eating, the worst mistake when ordering at a restaurant could be asking for the chicken parm.