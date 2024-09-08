13 Chain Restaurant Chicken Parmesans, Ranked Worst To Best

Lots of Olive Garden dishes come and go, but classic chicken Parmesan is always on the menu. It comes with two whole chicken breasts — a departure from the pounded chicken cutlets at most restaurants — breaded and lightly fried, served over spaghetti with house-made marinara, and topped with melted Italian cheeses for around $20. If you'd rather get a sampling of tastes, Olive Garden's chicken Parmesan is also available as part of the Tour of Italy with fettuccine Alfredo and lasagna for just a couple of dollars more.

Olive Garden gets a lot of heat for not being the most "authentic" Italian restaurant. A lot of that heat is misplaced — most Italian restaurants in the U.S. are actually Italian-American restaurants. But Olive Garden breaks one rule in particular that's difficult to forgive — the pasta is cooked in unsalted water. Of course, the dishes compensate with plenty of flavor in the sauces and other accompaniments, but if the pasta itself is bland, the whole dish is tough to enjoy.

Between the less-than-satisfying pasta and the giant chicken breasts in place of cutlets, Olive Garden's chicken Parmesan has a lot working against it. Still, the portions are sizeable and usually pretty tasty. Plus, with over 900 locations in the United States, an Olive Garden is usually pretty easy to find when you're in the mood.