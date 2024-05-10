13 Facts You Should Know About Olive Garden

"When you're here, you're family," Olive Garden's former slogan proclaimed. And just like in a real family, we have a love/hate relationship with the Italian restaurant chain. Sure, the breadsticks are butter and garlic-covered delights, and there are more opportunities to eat on a budget at Olive Garden than at many other chain restaurants. But if you're looking for authentic Italian food that transports you to Sicily, you may be out of luck.

Whether you're a casual Olive Garden fan or a Lifetime Pasta Pass-carrying regular, there's always more to discover about the popular chain. Are the "Never-Ending" breadsticks truly never-ending? Just how Italian is this Italian restaurant's food? And can we buy those delectable after-dinner mints in bulk?

We set out to answer all this and more when we researched the life and times of Olive Garden. From good press to bad press to everything in between, the brand's legacy isn't exactly untarnished. Here are some facts about Olive Garden that every restaurant-goer should know. You may see its other former slogan, "Go Olive Garden," in a new light.