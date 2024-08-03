Chicken Francese Vs Milanese: Is There A Difference?

Don't let the French-sounding name fool you. Chicken francese is an old school Italian-American restaurant dish that has historical ties to Rochester, New York. Today, it's a fixture on Italian restaurant menus around the New York metropolitan area and beyond. Its counterpart, chicken milanese, might sound a little more old world Italian ("Milan," right?), but the Milan in its name is both a regional label and a cooking technique. So where is a curious foodie to begin differentiating thes recipes, neither of which includes a Sunday sauce, or a red sauce of any kind, for that matter?

Both dishes are wicked impressive, call for inexpensive ingredients, and come together in around a half hour. They are both made with thin portions of poultry that can be cooked in a single skillet (bonus points for cast iron). No need to turn on the oven either, which also makes these flavorful, fragrant chicken dishes great for summertime entertaining. This, however, is about where their similarities end. There are notable differences in preparation and approaches to flavoring. Let's get into it.