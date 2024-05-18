14 Discontinued Olive Garden Menu Items We Forgot All About

The spaghetti pie was another Olive Garden experiment that appeared on the menu in 2016 around the same time as the breadstick sandwiches – though this one was at least plausibly authentic. Pasta frittata is a dish that allows you to reinvent leftover pasta by assembling a pie of cooked pasta, eggs, and (usually) cheese, after all, and the chain's spaghetti pie was essentially a take on that classic Italian meal.

Adding spaghetti pie to its menu in that spirit, Olive Garden also hoped to make use of any leftover cooked pasta in its kitchen. There were several spaghetti pie variations to choose from — including meatball deep dish and chicken Alfredo. Each started with spaghetti and seven kinds of cheese and was bound together with eggs, then baked until a golden brown crust was formed.

Now, Olive Garden may be able to whip up some discontinued dishes if they have the ingredients available (and the kitchen's not too busy). But while the essential elements for its spaghetti pie are likely on hand, preparing the dish is simply too time-consuming for the kitchen to handle — even on a slow day. Fortunately, the simplicity of the pasta frittata method means making this discontinued Olive Garden menu item at home is a piece of pie ... we mean, cake.