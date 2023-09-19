Reinvent Leftover Pasta By Assembling A Simple Pie

Leftover pasta is one of life's better burdens. Even after creating a beautiful sauce that perfectly envelops the noodles and makes you want to eat every last bite, you may end up with a sizable quantity of leftovers. You can, of course, just reheat your pasta and enjoy it as is, but you may become a bit bored with having the same meal over and over again. Luckily, there are plenty of ways to jazz up leftover pasta, and one of our favorites is to create a cheesy, luscious pasta pie.

The idea is pretty straightforward: you layer the leftover sauced noodles and cheese in a pie crust, which can be either homemade or store-bought, and bake it until it's heated through and the cheese is properly melted. This method can be employed with any kind of pasta, from ziti with meaty ragu sauce to pesto-covered angel hair noodles. The cheese can also be anything that suits your tastes, though you'll want a cheese that melts nicely. Italy boasts so many wonderful cheeses that would all be good choices: stringy mozzarella, assertive provolone, or creamy ricotta.

When building your pasta pie, don't get too deep, literally. The thicker your pasta filling, the longer it will take to heat through and possibly become overcooked. The last thing you want is a mushy pasta pie. Finally, consider topping it off with a bit more cheese and broiling the pie for a bubbly, browned crown.