Bobby Flay's Tip For Serving Chicken Parmesan That Doesn't Get Soggy

Crispy, golden, and rich with fried flavor, chicken parmesan is a classic for a reason. Its satisfying crunch is filling and moreish while the gooey cheese on top is enough to make the heart sing. However, the crispy breadcrumb coating can get soggy if you're not careful with the placement of your marinara sauce. Fortunately, Bobby Flay provided a tip to keep chicken Parmesan crisp on an episode of the Today show. The key is to bake the cheese-topped chicken separately until it's fully cooked before setting it on top of a swirl of marinara spread across your plate moments before serving.

Traditionally, chicken parmesan recipes call for the crunchy cutlets to be placed directly on top of the sauce before they're baked on a sheet tray or skillet. The chicken is then topped with more of the same aromatic sauce before it's sprinkled with cheese and baked again until golden and bubbly. The problem with this technique is that the coating on the chicken absorbs the pool of sauce, turning it soggy and soft. Flay's trick reduces the time that the crispy protein is in contact with the sauce, ensuring that it doesn't swell up with moisture and can remain shatteringly crisp for as long as possible. He also skips the stage where the surface of the chicken is covered in marinara. Instead, he scatters the top with slices of buffalo mozzarella alone to help retain that audible crunch.