For The Crispiest Chicken Parm, Toast The Panko Before Breading

There are few things more satisfying than biting into the crunchy coating on a perfectly baked chicken parmesan. But what if you want to make it extra crackly and even tastier? Here's the secret: For the crispiest chicken parm that's packed full of flavor, toast the panko before breading.

Although this extra step does add a little more time to the prep work, the results speak for themselves — a golden, shell-like crust with an audibly crackly surface. Plus, the process is as easy as spreading your panko and seasonings out on a baking sheet and placing it in a hot oven until the breadcrumbs are toasty, or tossing them in a hot pan with a glug of oil or cooking spray.

Toasting your panko before breading your chicken has several great benefits. Firstly, it provides the perfect opportunity to add another layer of flavor to your dish. You can incorporate seasonings, like garlic, paprika, chili flakes, or parmesan, to your neutral panko base before toasting to lend the coating a deliciously savory note and fried characteristic. The toasting process also takes the raw edge off the condiments and gives the panko flakes the chance to take on the flavors of the seasonings. Any extras can be stored away for later as a ready-made crispy breadcrumb topping for pasta bakes or salads that require some textural crunch, much like the Italians scatter pangrattato over a plate of pappardelle.