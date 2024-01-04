The Sauce And Cheese Tip For Chicken Parmesan With A Perfectly Crisp Texture

If you adore the crunchy edges of a just-baked chicken parmesan that's smothered in sauce and gooey cheese, we've got good news. There's a simple way to maximize that crispy coating and create a dish that stays unbelievably crunchy right up until your last bite (as long as you eat fast). The secret is to bake your saucy topping separately from your breaded chicken cutlets and combine them just before serving to make chicken parmesan that boasts a perfectly crisp texture.

Traditionally when making chicken parmesan, part-cooked breaded cutlets are placed on an aromatic tomato sauce, topped with more marinara, and blanketed in cheese before being baked in a hot oven until golden and bubbly. However, this classic technique softens the crunchy texture of the chicken as the moisture from the sauce seeps into the crust. If you prefer a golden chicken parmesan that has plenty of bite with an audible crunch, you need to add your sauce and cheese to fully cooked chicken seconds before serving.

To get started, coat your chicken cutlets in a seasoned breadcrumb mixture before lightly frying or grilling them until cooked. Meanwhile, spread your tomato sauce on a separate shallow-edged baking tray with a low lip and cover it with creamy mozzarella and more salty parmesan. Pop the whole dish in the oven until the cheese is bubbly on the edges and then gently slide the saucy mixture over the edge of your baking tray, gliding it onto your crispy chicken cutlets.