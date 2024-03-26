The Best Pasta To Serve With Chicken Parmesan

Crispy on the outside, juicy in the center, and covered in a gooey layer of mozzarella, Chicken parmesan is a top-tier Italian classic. Paired with an aromatic tomato sauce, the chicken has an appetizing crunch and satisfying heft. Accompany your chicken parmesan with some pasta and you're looking at a deeply filling meal that's carby and crispy in equal measure.

While chicken parm is often served with spaghetti in restaurants, it isn't mandatory. When preparing it at home you can choose anything from linguine and fettuccine to rigatoni and farfalle depending on your personal preference. However, each variety of pasta comes with its pros and cons. When choosing your pasta shape you need to consider three things — the thickness of your sauce, the texture of the chicken, and who you'll be serving it to.

Spaghetti is commonly served with chicken parmesan because the light texture of the tomato sauce coats the thin strands evenly, ensuring that every bite is packed with flavor. Similarly, linguine, bucatini, or angel hair, which are classically served with light and silky seafood sauces, are perfect for absorbing a smooth and bright tomato sauce that has a delicate consistency. Even so, it can be a messy affair to slurp these lengthy noodles at the table if you aren't the best at twirling them onto your fork. It's also tricky to slurp spaghetti and eat the crispy chicken together in a single bite.