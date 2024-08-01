The Flavor Difference Between Spumoni And Neapolitan Ice Cream

Most ice cream flavors aren't confusing. When you order chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, and mint chocolate chip, for example, you know exactly what you're getting. But when you move beyond the basics — namely, into combinations of different varieties that make up a whole new flavor themselves — you dip your toe into confusing territory. So while you may be tempted to try spumoni and Neapolitan ice cream, you may not know exactly what you'll be tasting at first glance.

Even right off the bat, the similarities between these two are fairly obvious. They're both a pretty rainbow of different flavors, arranged side by side instead of all mixed together. You may see them presented in blocks, which show off their colorful stripes. And both types of desserts have Italian roots. The differences lie in exactly what flavors make up the overall treat, the extra ingredients involved (or lack thereof), and the origin story of each one. So if you're not sure whether to dabble in spumoni or Neapolitan ice cream, we'll dive into the specific distinctions between these two desserts here.