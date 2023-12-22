Christmas Neapolitan Cake Recipe

Holiday entertaining can inspire you to prepare special dishes, but there's no need to learn fancy techniques to impress. Tasting Table developer Katie Rosenhouse shares this Christmas Neapolitan cake recipe that will make quite a scene at the dining table, without taking hours of your time in the kitchen. She notes, "I love that this cake is a fun twist on a classic Neapolitan," and explains, "The three featured flavors here are vanilla, chocolate, and red velvet, but strawberries within the layers are a nod to what you expect from a classic Neapolitan cake."

If you're already moving on to the next dessert recipe because you can't be bothered to make three separate cakes, you'll be pleased to know that's not the method here. "It's rare to see three cake flavors in one layer cake without having to make separate batters," Rosenhouse points out and comments, "My goal was to create a delicious cake using only one batter, with each layer (vanilla, chocolate, and red velvet) as rich and decadent as they should be." The result is delicious, aesthetically pleasing, and sure to be a stunning addition to your holiday party.