Add A Parmesan Rind To Your Soups And You'll Never Turn Back

Making a delicious soup is all about layering flavors. There are many ways to do so, from choosing the right aromatics to crafting the perfect seasoning blend, with each addition bringing its own special something to the pot. Our favorite method for enhancing soups, though, is by including the rinds from a parmesan cheese wheel, as it infuses the dish with a deep, savory flavor you won't be able to give up.

Tossing a parmesan rind into your stock pot isn't a new idea. It is a recommended inclusion in many recipes, like this rustic Italian wedding soup and this simple parmesan broth. Parmesan is distinct from other cheeses not only because of its long history but also because it has been shown to possess significantly high concentrations of compounds that create an intensely salty, umami taste. When broken down in the soup, these flavors are imparted to the broth and give the soup a richness that only parmesan can achieve. There is also the added benefit of the proteins and fats added from the cheese. These components thicken the soup slightly and further elevate the eating experience by introducing a velvety texture.