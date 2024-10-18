Use A Garlic Clove To Level Up Your Homemade Popcorn

Making popcorn at home is right up there with movie-theater versions, maybe even surpassing them in terms of customization. Rather than butter-or-not being your only choice, homemade popcorn comes with endless opportunities for upping your corn game. For example, you could opt for natural flavors and healthier oils. That includes flavors far off the beaten culinary path, such as garlic.

Before wincing, consider that corn is a savory gift of Mother Nature, including popped versions of it. So why not treat it as a blank state for adding compatible savory ingredients? Alliums like garlic are admittedly a strong leap from caramel, kettle, or even cheddar popcorns, but you're the corn artist with control over the amount of garlic you employ. The most encompassing, natural, and deeply flavorful way to level up your homemade popcorn is with garlic-infused oil.

You'll be using the same type of cooking oil as usual; there's just an extra step for getting the garlic flavor into the oil. Garlic powder or garlic salt have their place in other popping methods, but this one instead requires fresh, peeled, garlic cloves. Toss one or more of them into a pan, cover with your favorite cooking oil, and slowly heat the cloves just until soft and pliable. Let the mixture sit for a few minutes, depending on how strong you want the flavor. Then scoop out the cloves, bottle your freshly infused garlic oil, and use it for stovetop popping.