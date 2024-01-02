The Best Type Of Oil To Use When Making Popcorn

It's no longer a tall order to make homemade popcorn taste as good as what's sold in the movie theater. By picking up and applying a few quick tips (like adding tamarind to caramel syrup for a sweet, tangy sauce), your homemade concoction will taste like a gourmet snack that will be everybody's choice come movie night. Still, getting the basics right is the first crucial step. When it comes to popcorn, that means finding the best oil for making it.

Whether cooking it on a stovetop or popping it in the microwave, you must use an oil with a high smoke point so the kernels get cooked enough to develop that delightfully fluffy yet crispy texture. According to research by the Journal of the Royal Society Interface, the ideal temperature at which popcorn should be cooked is 356 degrees Fahrenheit. This can be too hot for cooking oils and fats whose smoke points are at a lower temperature. Once a cooking oil or fat reaches this threshold, it begins to deteriorate and emit smoke, which gives food a burnt, bitter taste. Thus, oils with a 400 degrees Fahrenheit or higher smoke point are recommended. Two popular choices are canola and vegetable oil (both with a smoke point of 400 degrees Fahrenheit), thanks to their generally neutral flavor. Refined peanut oil (with a smoke point of 450 degrees Fahrenheit) is also recommended, especially if you like to infuse your popcorn with some of its nuttiness.