Tamarind Puts A Bright And Tangy Twist On Caramel Popcorn

Tamarind has proven to be the best (if unexpected) addition to caramel sauce. Its tartness serves as the perfect counterpoint to the syrup's gooey sweetness, and it elevates caramel-based desserts like fudge brownies and millionaire shortbread with a tanginess that cuts through the sugar and brightens the whole flavor profile. You can even freeze the sauce in an ice cube tray to get tamarind caramel candies that release layers of flavors as they melt on your tongue.

The magic of the tamarind-and-caramel combo can be savored beyond baked goodies. Any treat that could use a drizzling of caramel sauce will taste extra delicious with the addition of tamarind. A good example is popcorn; a chewy canvas for any flavor, this fibrous snack takes on the buttery-sweet-and-sour goodness of this unconventional pairing.

It's easy to make tamarind caramel popcorn at home. Next time you want your binge-watching evening to feel extra special, prepare this gourmet snack in just a few minutes. Simply add 1 tablespoon of tamarind paste to your favorite caramel sauce recipe after you've removed the sauce from the heat, and stir well so the syrup gets a uniform deep brown color. Afterward, place the mixture back on the stove and stir for a minute on medium heat. Pour the sauce over popcorn spread out on a parchment paper-lined baking tray and let cool.