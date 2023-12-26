Toss Homemade Popcorn With Flavored Oil For An Elevated Taste

To elevate your next basic bowl of homemade popcorn, consider adding extra flavor with the oil you use to make the fresh batch. Flavored oils can add depth to the expected recipe and deliver a refined snack. Plus, with so many different kinds of flavored oils to choose from, you can make sure the taste of your next at-home movie night is anything but predictable.

Consider reaching for the garlic or herbs-infused olive oil you've stashed away in your fridge or use chili oil to bring a touch of heat to your next batch of popcorn. While you can use ready-made flavored oils that have been purchased from the store, you can also make your own infusions with citrus zest, chilis, spices, or herbs to get the exact taste you want in your next snack bowl. To add it, you can choose to pop kernels with a splash of your choice of flavored oil, or try drizzling a swirl directly onto popped batches. Alternatively, just add flavored oils like Calabrian chile oil to pre-popped snack bags to bring a new taste to store-bought products.