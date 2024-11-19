The Sugar Mistake That Is Ruining Your Homemade Fudge

Making candy, including the ever-popular old-fashioned fudge, is more of a science than an art. While other types of cooking may give the chef a little leeway, the delicate interplay of sugar with heat demands that you be meticulous about watching your cooking temperature. Err on one side or the other, and you could ruin your homemade fudge.

We asked Preston Stewart, director of chocolate at Onyx Coffee Lab and project manager for Terroir Chocolate, for his expert guidance on this technical process. He explained, "The sugar has to be cooked to a very precise temperature, and you need to use a candy or, better yet, a precision probe thermometer." To achieve a smooth, melt-in-your-mouth texture, it's essential to follow a hard-and-fast temperature rule, heating the mixture to 235 degrees Fahrenheit — no less, no more. Stewart added, "If you overcook or undercook the sugar, the texture will either be stiff or gloopy, respectively."