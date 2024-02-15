The Temperature Rule You Need To Follow When Making Fudge

Sweet, smooth, and slightly sticky, fudge is ideal for those who love delicate desserts. And it doesn't hurt that it typically requires only three ingredients, although our 4-ingredient salted caramel fudge helps you go the extra mile. Made by melting sugar and cooking it with cream, fudge is pretty straightforward to make and all too delicious to enjoy.

That said, a perfect fudge doesn't just come by without watching the cooking temperature closely. A simple candy thermometer will save you from fumbling your fudge. Although most people can wing it while making this dessert, one has to question whether they've ultimately nailed the texture. With a thermometer, you can be sure of it. Even better than relying on visual cues, a thermometer will help you know when to stop heating fudge.

The goal when making fudge is to form sugar crystals tiny enough to give it a smooth texture; you start with a sugar and milk solution and cook it until the water evaporates to the ideal sugar concentration to make fudge. Using a thermometer, you can recognize this stage as 235 degrees Fahrenheit, better known by confectioners as the "softball" stage. At this stage, a piece of fudge dropped into cold water will form a soft ball you can smash between your fingers.