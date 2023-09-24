A Touch Of Honey And Corn Syrup Add Subtle Sweetness To Roast Turkey

Once it's thawed, you should brine your turkey by rubbing it down with salt, spices, and herbs. Refrigerate it for at least a day and bring it out when it's ready to be roasted. Mix the same herbs and spices with oil and inject it into the turkey, ensuring that it's evenly injected.

Brush over it with oil and season it once more, adding rosemary, thyme, and basil to the skin. Stuff it with garlic and herbs and place it in the oven for 350 degrees Fahrenheit. While it's roasting, combine honey, corn syrup, salt, pepper, crushed sage, oregano, parsley, and melted butter in a bowl and whisk thoroughly.

After the turkey has been roasting for about two hours, remove it and baste it with the glaze. Place it back in the oven for around an hour longer. When the skin is browned and the breast of the turkey has reached an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit, remove from the oven. Allow it to rest for 20 minutes and then carve the turkey.