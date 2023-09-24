A Touch Of Honey And Corn Syrup Add Subtle Sweetness To Roast Turkey
The holiday season is the perfect time to start mastering your favorite fall recipes for your gatherings and parties. You may have the pumpkin pie and green bean casserole down, but roasting turkey to perfection doesn't come easy. As the centerpiece of the table, no cranberry sauce or mashed potatoes will be memorable as long as the turkey is bland — and let's be honest, the bird can be tasteless at times. Thankfully, there's a tried and true method to always get a delicious, juicy turkey.
Adding a touch of honey and corn syrup to your turkey will ensure that your bird is decadent with a hint of sweetness. It's common to add a honey glaze to drumsticks, pork chops, or a steak, and your turkey should be no different. In fact, the syrupy sweetness from the honey and corn syrup pairs exquisitely with the natural caramelization that occurs when a turkey is slowly roasted.
How to make a honey glazed turkey
Once it's thawed, you should brine your turkey by rubbing it down with salt, spices, and herbs. Refrigerate it for at least a day and bring it out when it's ready to be roasted. Mix the same herbs and spices with oil and inject it into the turkey, ensuring that it's evenly injected.
Brush over it with oil and season it once more, adding rosemary, thyme, and basil to the skin. Stuff it with garlic and herbs and place it in the oven for 350 degrees Fahrenheit. While it's roasting, combine honey, corn syrup, salt, pepper, crushed sage, oregano, parsley, and melted butter in a bowl and whisk thoroughly.
After the turkey has been roasting for about two hours, remove it and baste it with the glaze. Place it back in the oven for around an hour longer. When the skin is browned and the breast of the turkey has reached an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit, remove from the oven. Allow it to rest for 20 minutes and then carve the turkey.