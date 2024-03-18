Why Corn Syrup Is A Key Ingredient For Stovetop Caramel

Making stovetop caramel sauce at home is both simple and difficult. The paradoxical nature of this sauce, which requires common pantry items, like sugar and water, and no more than a pot and spatula or spoon, is at the root of why it can frustrate both the novice and pro chef. But to get it just right, you must have corn syrup and a lot of patience.

Why corn syrup? While corn syrup is the key to transforming marshmallows into fluff, it is also critical when you use the wet method — sugar is dissolved in water over low heat — for making caramel sauce to prevent crystallization. You know this has happened when your caramel sauce is overly thick and gritty in appearance rather than smooth and thick.

To stop crystallization in its tracks, corn syrup is added with the sugar and water. Why does it work? Sugar is comprised of sucrose, which is a combination of glucose and fructose and corn syrup is comprised primarily of glucose. When sucrose comes into contact with glucose and fructose, crystallization is less likely to happen because the latter two prevent the molecules of sucrose from sticking together.