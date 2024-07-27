16 Spices Pros Use To Upgrade Homemade Pancakes And Waffles

Nothing brings a family together quite like the sizzling and flipping of pancakes or waffles on a Sunday morning. Each person can customize their breakfast to their liking and include colorful, tasty toppings. One way to upgrade this breakfast even further is to add spices to the base of your batter. There are so many different pairing possibilities, whether you want something sweet or prefer to lean more toward a savory option.

We spoke with a couple of knowledgeable experts to help us compile the best options for spicing up pancakes and waffles. Yu Mon Khin is a recipe writer and founder of Khin's Kitchen, a popular food blog focusing on Asian cuisine. "Each of these spices brings out unique flavors and enhances the overall experience of enjoying pancakes and waffles," Khin says.

Ashley Shep is a chef and cookbook author who focuses on family-friendly, affordable recipes. "From sweet to savory, pancakes and waffles are a bit of a blank slate. So when it comes to elevating these traditional breakfast items, step outside of the box and try something new," Shep shares.