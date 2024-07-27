16 Spices Pros Use To Upgrade Homemade Pancakes And Waffles
Nothing brings a family together quite like the sizzling and flipping of pancakes or waffles on a Sunday morning. Each person can customize their breakfast to their liking and include colorful, tasty toppings. One way to upgrade this breakfast even further is to add spices to the base of your batter. There are so many different pairing possibilities, whether you want something sweet or prefer to lean more toward a savory option.
We spoke with a couple of knowledgeable experts to help us compile the best options for spicing up pancakes and waffles. Yu Mon Khin is a recipe writer and founder of Khin's Kitchen, a popular food blog focusing on Asian cuisine. "Each of these spices brings out unique flavors and enhances the overall experience of enjoying pancakes and waffles," Khin says.
Ashley Shep is a chef and cookbook author who focuses on family-friendly, affordable recipes. "From sweet to savory, pancakes and waffles are a bit of a blank slate. So when it comes to elevating these traditional breakfast items, step outside of the box and try something new," Shep shares.
Cardamom
Cardamom is one of our favorite spices because it's fragrant and you can easily pick up on its peppery, piney, earthy taste in whatever you add it to. For ease of use, we recommend adding ground cardamom to pancake or waffle batter, but you could grind it yourself if you prefer. This spice works well in sweet or savory capacities, so you can customize your homemade waffles or pancakes based on where you want them to land on the flavor spectrum. Take inspiration from the spices in an Indian-inspired stew and combine the cardamom with cumin, black pepper, or garam masala. You could top the savory dish with diced tomatoes, sliced onions, or chopped green chilies for spiciness.
"Add a pinch of ground cardamom to the batter for a subtle, aromatic flavor that pairs wonderfully with fruit toppings like berries or citrus," says blogger Yu Mon Khin. "Cardamom's unique taste adds a sophisticated twist to traditional pancakes and waffles." Pancakes will taste better with this simple addition because it complements the batter's taste, aroma, and texture.
Pepper
Sometimes, the best things in life are staples. Pepper is on nearly every restaurant table because you'll never know when you need a little shake. Whether you use pre-ground peppercorns, grind it in a pepper mill, or opt for black, rainbow, or white pepper, you should consider adding this spice to your next homemade pancake or waffle. You can make a savory waffle, like our fried turkey and stuffing waffles, for a delightful spin on a classic Thanksgiving meal. It's perfect for using up post-holiday leftovers when you want a change of pace.
Salt and pepper are added directly to the batter. The cranberry-infused maple syrup poured on top has a lot of flavor, so there's no need to pepper in any other spices. However, you can grind more pepper in for a more noticeable kick. Apply the same technique to pancake batter and try topping it with chicken or turkey for a hearty lunch or dinner.
Allspice
If cinnamon, clove, and nutmeg had a little spice baby, then dried allspice berries would be it. Its unique warm and woody flavor makes it one of the most comforting spices to upgrade homemade pancakes and waffles with. Fully mix the brown spice into the dry batter before adding the wet ingredients. Ground allspice can be used alone if you want it to be a prominent part of the morning treats, or you can combine it with other spices, like cinnamon.
The warm flavors of allspice and cinnamon complement an "everyday batter" to give it extra flavor, says chef Ashley Shep. "These [spices] make a great base for blueberry pancakes or even when serving warm apples on top," she explains. Pair it with maple syrup, chopped spiced pecans, or elevated applesauce with a hint of allspice. For a savory version, make a Portuguese allspice blend with the namesake spice, black pepper, sweet paprika, oregano, citrus zest, and a few other ingredients.
Cumin
Cumin is a fragrant spice you can add to your homemade eats in ground or whole-seed form. The seeds will provide more texture and crunch.
Although cumin is often added to spicy foods, it's not spicy — but it does have an earthy flavor and an intense aroma. When you want to shake up your average waffle and aren't in the mood for maple syrup, make savory chickpea waffles with plenty of tantalizing herbs and spices, ground cumin included. The batter is made with chickpeas rather than wheat flour for added protein, fiber, iron, phosphorus, potassium, and other nutrients.
Since the ingredients are pretty lumpy, try blending them in a blender for the smoothest consistency possible. This batter and accompanying harissa yogurt sauce make a great savory meal for any time of day. Add crushed or ground cumin to your average batter if you prefer a more neutral base. You only need a small pinch to give your pancakes or waffles some much-needed depth. Cumin works well with many ingredients, like thyme or mint, for a fresh and citrusy quality. You can also stuff your pancakes with diced onion or tomatoes. Serve them with a fresh herby carrot and cucumber slaw, or slather them with hummus.
Paprika
While paprika might not have the most stand-out flavor in the spice empire, it can bring sweet, spicy, and smoky notes to your meal. Plus, its red hue can give a bit of visual dimension to the batter. Paprika is a key component of the breading on classic chicken and waffles, but you could also add it to the batter for a double dose of the spice. Mix things up by using different kinds of paprika, like sweet Hungarian paprika or hot Spanish paprika, to get different flavors. This is an approachable spice in that it's not overwhelming. Rather, it's subtle and works well in many savory dishes.
Switch up your pancakes and make potato and cheese pancakes instead. Add the paprika to the other dry ingredients for an extra savory boost. Once fried, these pancakes have a crispy texture. Plus, they only take about 30 minutes to prepare and cook. Serve them with sour cream and fresh chives. It'll open your world to the endless possibilities of pancakes.
Cinnamon
There are countless ways to integrate cinnamon into waffles and pancakes. The easiest way is to add it to your favorite pancake recipe and cook as directed, but there are ways to make it even more exciting. "For an extra special treat, make Japanese style soufflé pancakes," instructs Yu Mon Khin. "These fluffy pancakes get their unique texture from whipped egg whites folded into the batter." Add a sprinkle of cinnamon and a dash of vanilla extract for a satisfying upgrade. "Cook them on low heat with a lid on to help them rise and achieve that perfect soufflé texture," says Khin.
Or, cook up a batch of carrot cake waffles with sweet cream cheese glaze. It's the kind of breakfast you won't stop thinking about after you've had it because it feels fresh and fun — but also doesn't take all morning to make. The cinnamon adds flavor and warmth, the grated carrots give it its name but also add color and sweetness, and the chopped walnuts bring texture. This dessert-for-breakfast treat is a must-try for your next brunch or holiday festivities. You can incorporate other spices, such as nutmeg, allspice, or cloves, for additional flavor.
Garlic powder
Garlic powder is a staple for many and has a longer shelf life in comparison to its fresh alternative. You may even already know how to use it, what it tastes like, and how to pair it with other ingredients. Sprinkle garlic powder into the pancake or waffle batter to give it a deeper flavor. It works well with other spices and herbs, such as Italian seasoning. Garlic also pairs well with fellow spices, like cumin, turmeric, or lemon pepper, so you can easily bring more sapidity to your treats.
Or, forget about flour and put a spin on breakfast by making potato fritters or pancakes inspired by a Moroccan street food called maakouda. You can also make potato pancakes stuffed with ground beef and then add sweet honey glaze to go with it. Garlic powder is the perfect spice for non-sweet pancakes, even if you keep the seasoning minimal with salt, pepper, and garlic powder. Serve your waffles or pancakes for dinner with cheese, tomato jam, marinara sauce, or salad.
Cayenne
Cayenne, a spice known for its red hue and heat, is a simple addition that can make your pancakes taste better. It can transform your breakfast with a touch of heat, but it's versatile enough to be savory or sweet. Go the sweet and spicy route by making a chocolate ganache with cayenne and chipotle to pour over waffles and pancakes. Or. add cayenne pepper, cinnamon, and sugar to your waffle or pancake batter to give it a sweet heat. It's a simple way to refresh how you make your brunch.
Tread into savory territory by adding cayenne powder, garlic powder, ground pepper, onion powder, or turmeric to the batter. Serve the spiced-up version with salmon lox, sauteed mushrooms, or wilted kale. Cayenne, while spicy, isn't super potent, so you can add a teensy pinch to bring depth to your dish without making it overly pungent. Start small, add more if you want to bring the heat, or double up with red chili pepper flakes.
Coriander
"Getting creative with the spices you add to your pancakes and waffles provides the perfect twist on a classic," says Ashley Shep. And coriander is one of those spices. You might be more familiar with its full-grown plant form: cilantro. Coriander is the seed of the plant. Add the seeds directly to the pancake or waffle batter, along with any other ingredients and spices. Onion, ginger, cumin, or fennel can assist in making an exciting and flavorful base for your homemade goodies. Or you could simplify it with just the coriander addition since it has a citrusy, lemony taste to it.
"Coriander is a bright and flavorful spice that also has a surprising flavor that's still light," explains Shep. She recommends using it with oregano to balance it. "These seasonings are used in Greek dishes, so the flavors feel familiar yet new when using them in savory waffles or pancakes," she says. Grind them in a mortar and pestle if you don't want the seedy bits.
Cloves
We love adding cloves to baked goods, from muffins to bread loaves. Cloves have a strong scent and flavor, so you don't have to add much to the batter. Sprinkle a dash in and mix it well. Since it can come off a bit strong, avoid putting the spice directly on finished pancakes or waffles unless you're sure you like its potency. This spice has a dark brown color, so it can give a hint of visual dimension to your finished product. You can use it with other spices or ingredients to round it out, such as cinnamon and pears. Try adding chopped chocolate or chocolate chips into the batter for a warm, chocolatey waffle.
Pumpkin and pecan pancakes bring together spices like cloves, cinnamon, ginger, and more with pumpkin puree to make the most delicious pancakes. This is the ideal treat to dig into on a chilly fall morning, but there's no rule saying you can't have it any other time of year. If you're like us, you probably have a few cans of pumpkin puree stocked in the cabinet. These pancakes are perfectly spiced with a pleasant crunch from the pecans.
Matcha
While matcha is made from ground tea leaves, it differs from classic green tea because it goes through different processing and cultivation methods. While it's not technically a spice, it deserves a place on this list because it functions like one. It's often added to desserts and drinks for extra flavor, like a spice. For starters, you can make muffins with it or mix coffee and matcha together. It's used as a flavor enhancer, often in conjunction with other spices like cinnamon.
"Incorporate a teaspoon of matcha into the batter for a vibrant color and a mild, earthy flavor," says Yu Mon Khin. "Matcha not only enhances the visual appeal but also adds a boost of antioxidants." Use culinary-grade matcha for this since it's a better fit for desserts and baked goods than ceremonial-grade matcha. Bring extra pizzazz by mixing diced bananas or chopped pecans into your waffle or pancake batter. Top the finished product with your favorite fruit or nuts for colorful, crunchy complexity.
Chinese five-spice blend
The fragrant Chinese five-spice blend consists of anise, cassia cinnamon, fennel seeds, cloves, and ground ginger, though there are some varieties that contain black pepper, too. Use a pre-made combination or grind everything until it forms into a powder; you can also toast the spices to amp up their flavor. This simple addition can make pancakes and waffles taste that much more delicious. This blend hits all types of flavor notes, from the spice of ginger to the earthy, licorice taste of fennel. Add it directly to the batter so it can disperse evenly into every bite.
The warmth of the five-spice combination works well with pumpkin puree to create an autumnal pancake or waffle. Make tasty waffles by serving them with cooked apples, or add a delicious brown butter syrup that will have you going for seconds the moment you bite into them. They don't have to be a breakfast-only dish, either. Serve it with ice cream to make it a decadent, memorable dessert. You can make them more savory by topping it with chicken or making fritter pancakes with zucchini. No matter what you end up making, it will have incredible flavor, thanks to this spice blend.
Curry powder
Curry is a complex spice made from a blend of ingredients that vary based on brand and recipe. It generally includes coriander, turmeric, nutmeg, bay leaves, pepper, celery seed, and other herbs and spices. You might consider curry powder as strictly savory, but it adds a delectable contrast to desserts like shortbread cookies and carrot cake. Apply the same technique by including it in homemade pancakes and waffles.
Sprinkle some directly into the batter and mix it so it's evenly dispersed. Incorporate ginger, shredded coconut, cayenne, or fresh dill into the raw mixture to sway the flavor. It can be the base of a hearty meal paired with veggies or protein. Since curry powder is a beautiful medley of spices, it can bring surprising warmth to your dish that can work in both savory and sweet scenarios. Plus, ready-made curry powder is an all-in-one way to upgrade the batter without having to include a bunch of individual spices.
Nutmeg
Cinnamon might be a top contender for the best spices to upgrade homemade pancakes and waffles, but you can get a distinct flavor profile if you opt for nutmeg instead. This spice has many notes, from nutty to earthy to piney. It can be bitter, spicy, sweet, or woody. "Nutmeg and cardamom pack an added punch if you'd like something a little stronger," says Ashley Shep. Combine it with other aromatic spices like ginger and cloves or fold in chopped bacon and apples for a superior waffle or pancake that the family will drool over.
Freshly or pre-ground nutmeg will give the breakfast dish a flavorsome, fall-ish taste. They could be topped with whipped cream, blueberries, sliced bananas, fruit syrup, honey, or whatever you like. "If you're looking for a savory option, consider adding cooked bacon and shredded cheddar cheese into the mix," says Shep. "Add some batter, then sprinkle on top and cover." The spice offers a comforting element to your meal that allows for plenty of wiggle room on additional spices or toppings.
Ginger
Put a warm and spicy spin on basic breakfast by making gingerbread waffles. This recipe combines spices like ginger, cinnamon, and nutmeg together for a scrumptious brunch that's wonderful for serving on a chilly morning. You'll want to add the spices into the dry batter before whisking in the wet ones. Gingerbread spices are popular in fall and winter and can be found in coffees and baked goods. It adds a zesty and fragrant kick to your routine without feeling like it totally takes over the dish.
Use ground ginger, or stick to grated fresh ginger for a more perfumed, slightly spicier version. Ginger can be pungent and peppery, so if you want a milder-spiced pancake or waffle, opt for dried ground ginger. Enjoy these with maple syrup, or try a lemon sauce for a tangy-but-sweet topper. Have these as an afternoon snack served alongside gingerbread old fashioned cocktail for a dynamic and delicious duo.
Turmeric
Turmeric is a colorful spice that will allow you to turn waffles and pancakes into sweet or zesty marvels. Fresh and dried turmeric have different applications. For this one, you'll want to opt for dried turmeric. It's less potent and has a longer shelf life. Fresh turmeric works better for things like smoothies, teas, and soups, where it won't impact the overall consistency.
For a sweet iteration, combine the dried yellow-orange spice with ginger and honey, along with your standard batter. It's the perfect base to add your favorite fruits, whether that's diced mango, sliced oranges, or anything in between. Mix turmeric with honey to drizzle over the waffles or pancakes for a special treat. You could always go with the iconic turmeric and black pepper duo to allow the nutrients to better absorb into your body. Make it more filling with savory toppings such as a fried or poached egg or chicken. Turmeric is extremely versatile, which makes it a sensible choice for any meal.
