How To Use Curry Powder When Baking Desserts

A spice blend whose origin is widely misconstrued, curry powder is a global staple that's used to add heat and depth to food. People mistake it for an Indian ingredient when it's actually a British adaptation of garam masala, the actual spice blend that's essential to various Indian dishes. Curry powder's base component is often turmeric, with other spices like fenugreek, sesame seeds, saffron, garlic, cinnamon, and cardamom added in. The blend creates a sweet and savory harmony, and depending on the spices used, can range from mild to fiery hot. Its complex flavor makes curry powder a good ingredient for making deliciously intriguing desserts. Plus, it works best with slow-cooked dishes so baking will give the spices enough time to work their magic.

Before incorporating it into baked treats, check your curry powder's list of components to get a better idea of its spice level and what flavor profiles it complements best. Since turmeric has a mild flavor, a blend that lists it as the first ingredient may not give you the punch of warmth you are looking for. With plenty of options available, don't limit yourself to the usual variants found in the supermarket when making curry-infused desserts. Unless it's used as a dry rub for meats, curry powder must be blended with a liquid so the spices can release their flavors into food better. When making baked desserts, you can mix the curry powder with milk, yogurt, or melted butter included in the recipe.