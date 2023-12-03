Chocolate And Curry Is The Unexpected Flavor Pairing You Should Know

In the culinary world, there are flavor combinations that never cease to amaze us: Pineapples on pizza, pickles and peanut butter, maple syrup on bacon — the list goes on and on. For some cultures, unexpected pairings are an everyday norm; for example, Mexican drinking chocolate breathes a fiery twist on the traditional European version by incorporating spicy notes of cinnamon and chili. Or, take mole, a chocolatey chili sauce. Similar to the way Mexico adds chili or cayenne into hot chocolate, many Japanese and British enjoy putting chocolate in their curry.

Surprisingly, this combination makes sense. Cooking and baking is all about balancing polarizing flavors, while at the same time harmonizing congruent notes. When we break down the profiles of chocolate and curry, we can see that there's a balanced blend of sweet, spicy, and bitter, and together, those make a very rich, complex, albeit unique take on two classic stand-alone flavors. Ultimately, the creaminess of the chocolate can highlight the richness of the curry, while the chocolatey sweetness can tone down any pungency curry might bring to a dish.