Rice Whiskey Treats Are The Boozy Upgrade To Our Favorite Childhood Snack

You've jazzed up Rice Krispies for the office party, but now it's time to give your favorite chewy recipes a boozier upgrade. Adding a splash (or more) of whiskey to your mixtures of rice cereal, homemade marshmallows, and spices can be the satisfying indulgence you need for an afternoon treat. Once you've entered the world of alcohol-enhanced snacks, you can go wild building recipes that hit all the right tasting notes.

With drizzles of dark chocolate, inclusions of ground walnuts, sprinklings of flaky sea salt, dustings of cinnamon, and pinches of powdered sugar, these crispy treats have no limits when it comes to delivering on texture and taste. As with any new culinary project, start by adding the alcohol conservatively and sample your recipes to nail the intended flavors that you're aiming for. Whether you are craving a boozier treat or a subtly flavored snack, you can experiment with the amount of whiskey you pour into your gooey, crispy rice mixtures.