The Biggest Mistakes You're Making With Boozy Ice Cream

There's nothing better than a fantastic scoop of ice cream. Unless, of course, you give it a grown-up twist with a little bit of booze. It blends a childhood treat with an adult indulgence, and if you're making ice cream at home, you can ensure that the ice cream — and the cocktail — are made exactly to your liking.

Whether you're using an at-home ice cream machine or opting for a no-churn method, homemade ice cream is a lot more accessible than you might think. "When you're making ice cream at home, try not to take it too seriously," says Melissa Tavss, founder of Tipsy Scoop — a liquor-infused ice cream brand with aptly-named ice cream "barlours" in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens. "Let your boozy ice cream creative juices flow and have fun!"

Inspired by his father and grandfather before him, Tavss' great-grandfather had ice cream shops across the United Kingdom and was President of the Ice Cream Alliance of Great Britain. So it's no surprise she followed the family tradition (with a boozy kick, of course). She's been making alcoholic ice cream professionally since 2014, so we turned to her to learn how to avoid the biggest mistakes you're making with boozy ice cream.