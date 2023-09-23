The Best Cozy Beer Flavors To Turn To This Fall, According To An Expert

If you thought the comforting, seasonal flavors of fall were limited to pumpkin spice lattes, think again. The cool weather brings an abundance of in-season produce that usher in a new season of tastes for all foods and beverages, including beer. While we might consider beer to be more of a summer drink, when you bring in hints of fall to your brew, you're left with a cozy beer to enjoy on the fleeting days of autumn. Jeff Tyler, head brewer and co-owner of Spice Trade Brewery + Kitchen, uses the season as an exciting time to introduce unique, cozy brews.

"For me, the fall is all about embracing the changing of the seasons," Tyler tells Tasting Table. "The weather is starting to cool off, there are a lot of great fruits and vegetables ready for harvest."

A seasonally flavored beer can put you in the right mood for holidays such as Halloween and Thanksgiving, plus the beers pair excellently with all the other delicious fall foods you'll be making. Next time you consider picking up a six-pack, consider going for a fall flavor for a unique and festive flair on beer. You can go for as intense or as subtle a fall flavor profile as you please to get all the cozy benefits.