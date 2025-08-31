16 Vintage Plates That Are Worth A Fortune Today

When most of us think about vintage plates, we're not thinking about dollar signs, but it turns out the right plate or plate set can be worth quite a lot. Granted, you have to find a buyer with true enthusiasm for your vintage plate. Or maybe you're the buyer. Either way, there are interesting finds out there. While there's plenty of vintage dinnerware best left behind at antique stores, some of the plates can be quite valuable.

The list of plates here is in no way exhaustive as far as high-price vintage plates go. However, we wanted to give you a taste of what's available. These plates come from around the world. Some are centuries old, while others have more modern roots. They range from mass-produced and limited edition to hand-painted ones. While some are just worth hundreds or thousands of dollars, others may be worth even more than your house. Those that are especially old or those with verifiable histories are often among the most valuable. One of the most valuable ones we found survived a palace fire, while another was once stolen by the Nazis. So, if your interest is piqued, you'll want to peruse the information we have about these 16 valuable vintage plates and plate sets and what makes them so special.