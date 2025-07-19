19 British-Inspired Kitchen Design Trends You Should Follow
British kitchens always seem so cozy and welcoming. They manage to blend modern and vintage design elements seamlessly, creating a space that is both beautiful and highly functional. Some of the most iconic and recognizable British kitchen design trends are large porcelain farmhouse sinks, a gorgeous AGA or range top, repurposed furniture, and rustic, sustainable materials like wood and stone. If you love watching British movies and television shows because their home interiors make you feel comforted and inspired, you might be tempted to embark on a DIY kitchen renovation to redecorate your kitchen in a similar style.
Adopting both traditional and modern British kitchen trends can help you achieve that warm, cozy feeling in your own home. You don't even have to spend a lot of money, as many of these budget-friendly kitchen design updates allow you to cleverly reuse items you might already have, or search for amazing vintage finds in thrift stores and at estate sales. Whether you live in America or across the pond, here are 19 ways to incorporate British-inspired kitchen design trends in your kitchen for maximum coziness.
Get familiar with classic British kitchen brands
Start by getting familiar with classic British kitchen brands like deVOL Kitchens, AGA, Dualit, Mason Cash, Rangemaster, Falcon, and Plain English as well as household kitchen design names like the Teddy Edwards' "Goodwood Range," Tom Howley's bespoke luxury kitchen designs, and Martin Moore cabinetry and kitchen collections. Modern British kitchens still incorporate quality, classic, and high-end brands that are known for their durability and enduring legacy, ensuring their kitchen won't look dated down the line. Certain kitchen appliances will be handed down through the family because they last for decades or longer, unlike some American-made kitchen appliance brands.
Install a butler's sink or farmhouse sink
Most Americans are familiar with the classic beauty of the farmhouse sink or butler's sink. There are actually a few instantly recognizable styles of sink that are common in both vintage and modern British kitchens: the Belfast sink, the butler's sink, and the French farmhouse sink. Belfast sinks have deep basins and a simple design. They were introduced in Belfast in the late 1800s, and are unique in their inclusion of a built-in overflow feature, which was essential at the time. Butler's sinks and French farmhouse sinks are very similar. Butler's sinks originated in England, while French farmhouse sinks originated in France. Both are made of fireclay ceramic, but French farmhouse sinks have thinner walls. Like Belfast sinks, they also feature wide basins, but are shallower and incorporate decorative elements like flutes and scallops.
Use repurposed furniture for creative storage solutions
Another common feature of both vintage and modern British kitchens is the use of upcycled furniture. Dressers, hutches, tables, bookshelves, and desks can be used in your kitchen and serve the same purpose as kitchen islands and cabinets. Repurposing old kitchen items and furniture not only keeps them out of landfills, but can be much less expensive than buying a modern piece of kitchen furniture that you will probably have to put together yourself. Plus, it will probably last much longer.
Opt for rustic, natural, sustainable materials
Rather than seeing a lot of plastic and manufactured materials in British kitchens, you're more likely to see durable, sustainable, and natural materials. A lot of classic British kitchens have a rustic appeal due to their incorporation of more natural building materials like stone flooring and exposed brick or wooden beams. To design a rustic-style kitchen, choose furniture and other items that are made of wood, stone, brick, metal, and other materials that are built to last.
Swap the kitchen cabinets for open shelving or pegboard storage
Because many British kitchens are small, bulky kitchen cabinets weren't as popular a design trend as it has been in America. Open shelving can make a small kitchen seem bigger because it allows natural light to flow through the room and doesn't create harsh lines or divisions. Using shelves or even a kitchen pegboard for storage can instantly make a dark, small kitchen seem bigger and brighter.
Give mismatched China and cookware a new life
Rather than get rid of mismatched plates and cups you don't use anymore, display them fondly on kitchen shelves or in a hutch. Even broken china can look nice when displayed, and become a talking point in your kitchen. You can also use mismatched plates and glasses to create an elegant table setting for your next dinner party. Look for vintage pieces in thrift stores, or finally put out the family plates that have been passed down through generations.
Invest in an AGA or range cooker
An AGA is another immediately recognizable staple of British kitchens. It is an iconic range cooker brand that has been popular since its founding in the early 1900s. Originally manufactured in Sweden, these gorgeous range cookers have been made in the U.K. since the 1950s. They were unique because they were meant to be kept on all the time both to keep the kitchen warm and generate consistent radiant heat so that the range and oven were always ready to use. They used large cast iron storage cupboards to store heat and achieve a consistent cooking temperature. Each section was meant to be kept at a different temperature for different cooking needs, including baking, boiling, simmering, and roasting. Modern AGA models adopt many of these classic features of the past but are more controllable and versatile. If you can't afford an AGA or name-brand range cooker, use a cast iron griddle to turn your stove into a makeshift French top range.
Choose rounded butcher block countertops over granite or quartz
Rounded kitchen countertops are a streamlined, minimalist design trend that can instantly modernize an older kitchen. Creating soft lines that draw your eyes around the kitchen, they will immediately become the focal point of your design. Rather than installing quartz or granite kitchen countertops, choose a more sustainable option like reclaimed wood or butcher block counters. Wood counters are warm and welcoming rather than cold and hard.
Install a larder, utility room, or scullery
Larders, utility rooms, and sculleries are all classic features of British kitchen architecture. Larders are large cupboards for storing food, and can include a dry larder (used for storing dry goods) or a cold larder (used for storing refrigerated items). A larder is typically smaller and without the deep shelves of an American pantry, but serves a similar purpose and offers more versatile storage options for smaller kitchens. A scullery is a small room or even a small second kitchen that is used for doing dirty kitchen work like washing dishes and preparing food. A utility room is a small room near the kitchen that typically includes a sink and may also house the washer and dryer. It can be used for cleaning up and storing cleaning items and household supplies.
Incorporate a blend of vintage and modern designs
Many British kitchens manage to incorporate modern design trends while still retaining the beauty and purpose of classic older appliances, architecture, and features. This practice is much more sustainable than throwing out perfectly good kitchen items just because they don't fit your new aesthetic. When renovating your kitchen or making upgrades, try to incorporate some retro kitchen design elements by finding a place for older items that still have a lot of years of good use left in them.
Take inspiration from country and Cottagecore kitchen designs
While there are huge differences between classic country kitchens, Cottagecore kitchens, and modern British kitchens, you can still draw inspiration from country and Cottagecore designs. The Cottagecore aesthetic was inspired by English countryside homes and focuses on creating a warm, cozy, and inviting atmosphere. Think Kate Winslet's charming cottage kitchen in "The Holiday." Explore examples of Cottagecore design online, and take what you like and leave what you don't. Experiment with the varying colors, patterns, and textures that are staples of country and Cottagecore kitchens and explore thrift stores for vintage textiles.
Install a kitchen mantle
Kitchen mantles are one of the coolest elements of vintage kitchen design. Traditionally placed over the range top, they can be used for almost any purpose. Whether you want to hang pots or cooking utensils or display your favorite kitchen decor, plates, vases, or artwork, they offer a simple way to incorporate British design elements into your home.
Display your favorite dishes on plate racks
Whether you have kitchen cupboards or have embraced the open shelving trend, you can incorporate plate racks into your kitchen. They are easy to find at antique stores and estate sales, and can be mounted on your wall or attached to a kitchen table or dresser. Use the rack to store everyday plates and free up space in your cabinets, or use them for decorative plates that you don't ever eat on.
Use a sturdy work table rather than a kitchen island
Something you have probably noticed when looking at British kitchens in movies and TV shows is that most of them have a large, utilitarian work table rather than a kitchen island. In the true spirit of practicality and simplicity of design, a work table serves multiple purposes in a kitchen. You can use it for food prep, dining, or storage. Choose one that is heavy-duty, solid, and durable as you will be using it every day.
Turn off the big light and incorporate layered lighting
While you obviously need light in your kitchen to avoid accidents and culinary mishaps, you don't have to use the big light. Instead, get inspired by British home design blogs and look at how the designers layer light to create a soft, cozy, welcoming glow. Use a combination of floor lamps and table lamps to create ambient and task lighting throughout your kitchen.
Scour thrift stores for vintage kitchen finds
One of the easiest (and most affordable) ways to revamp your kitchen in the true British style is to look for vintage finds in thrift stores and at estate sales. Before you hit your local thrift stores, research quality vintage kitchen brands, and take note of the types of vintage kitchen storage items, cookware, and decorative objects you see in modern and vintage British kitchen design and look for similar ones in your own area.
Shake up your shaker or flat-front kitchen cabinets with nature-inspired colors
Shaker-style and flat-front cabinets are both classic and modern. Many British kitchens still use these designs, but they can be made more contemporary and personalized with the use of paint or peel-and-stick cabinet contact paper. Try out different colorful kitchen design ideas or color combinations to find one that adds some life and joy into your kitchen. Modern British kitchens often incorporate muted colors that can be found in nature, like cornflower blue, buttercup, and dusty rose.
Decorate with vintage art
Give your kitchen a little bit of class by displaying vintage art. While kitchen art isn't necessarily practical or functional, it will make your kitchen uniquely your own. You don't have to spend a lot of money – you can find affordable kitchen decor and art in unexpected places like flea markets and thrift stores. Look for pieces that speak to you the next time you're out thrifting, or take a few pieces of art from elsewhere in your home and see how they look on the walls or shelves of your kitchen.
Embrace function and simplicity above all
One thing that all British kitchens, whether modern or vintage, have in common is their commitment to function. The majority of British kitchens are clean and functional but also warm and inviting. From their layout and workspaces to their appliances and even decor, everything has a place and a purpose. When finalizing your new kitchen design or shopping at your local thrift store, think "less is more," and consider where you will put each new item and how you will use it in your kitchen. This will help you keep your kitchen more simple and minimalist and not end up with items you'll never actually use.