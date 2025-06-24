Repurpose These Common Kitchen Items Into Charming DIY Bird Feeders

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As summertime kicks into gear, those of us lucky enough to have an outdoor space will be spending a lot more time enjoying it. Whether it's a sprawling backyard or a compact patio, with warmer temperatures comes the opportunity to relax, socialize, barbecue, garden, and more. One fun project you can do outdoors that will upgrade all your future outside time is to DIY a repurposed bird feeder. (It's also a good rainy-day craft; the point is that the results promise glorious sights and sounds for your outdoor space).

Inviting colorful creatures — who don't eat your plants — makes whatever space you have lively and vibrant, and there are plenty of sustainable ways to reuse things and not spend extra money on doing so. You can use lemons to attract butterflies to your garden, for example. Egg cartons can be turned into bird feeders, too. This brings the excitement of birdwatching to your space as well as their lovely songs. You can even recycle old pie tins to keep squirrels and other critters away from the bird feeder. Egg cartons and pie tins are only the beginning, though. There are so many other options to make a bird feeder that's all you and your garden, with a style you love. You can think about other recyclable items and make it a fun project for the kids, or you can get slightly more advanced with teacups or teapots, bundt pans, wine bottles, and muffin tins.