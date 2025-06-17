Don't Throw Away That Pie Tin If You Have A Bird Feeder
The best addition to any yard, lawn, or patio area is wildlife. For example, using lemons to attract butterflies brings more color to your outdoor space. Many of us look to invite birds into our yards for that very reason; even the most casual birdwatcher gets a kick out of spotting different species. The best way to do this is, of course, with a bird feeder, but there's just one problem: those meddling squirrels. These critters also love the nuts and seeds filling the average feeder. So, while squirrels are lovable creatures who also bring life into your garden, you want to keep them from interfering with the feeder. Luckily, there's a way to do this that's about as cheap and easy as it gets. All it requires is a leftover pie tin.
Since squirrels have proven to hate foil in general, be it due to the reflective surface or the sound it makes when moved, a regular old tin foil pie dish will keep squirrels from bird feeders. This is essentially a free (and environmentally sustainable) approach to a "squirrel baffle" — the piece of metal on the feeder that wiggles about — and will create that same shiny, noisy effect. Baffles also prevent squirrels from climbing up the feeder. A pie tin does both for free: just cut a slit in the middle and slide it up the feeder pole (or onto its hanger). Alternatively, you can stick it on with duct tape or glue.
Pie tins and more ways to keep squirrels away
To really maximize the effectiveness in warding off squirrels, use two pie tins. Put one on the top for the impact of the shiny metal and noise and one under the feeder to literally barricade climbing critters. While you can get an actual Lescufer Squirrel Proof Baffle for $12.99 on Amazon, a 10-pack of Waytiffer 9" Pie Pans costs only $8.99. If you go with the latter, bake some pies before reusing them on your bird feeder outdoors. Just make sure you give the tins a good and thorough scrub so that you don't accidentally put out something all the more attractive and tasty.
Of course, pie tins are just one of the many kitchen items that can be repurposed into garden life-savers. Just think, if you save your egg cartons, you can use them to make a bird feeder itself. Once you've got your feeder — whether homemade or store-bought — there are additional ways to keep squirrels away. You can try sprinkling cayenne pepper into the food. Birds may not be bothered by spice, but pesky critters are. Squirrels don't love the scent of soap either, so hanging a bar near your feeder could do the trick, too.
If you can't beat 'em, join 'em. Use other kitchen items, like that egg carton, to make a separate feeder for squirrels that you place in a different corner of your yard. It may just be enough to keep those bushy-tailed snackers distracted.