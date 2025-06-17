Don't Throw Away That Pie Tin If You Have A Bird Feeder

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The best addition to any yard, lawn, or patio area is wildlife. For example, using lemons to attract butterflies brings more color to your outdoor space. Many of us look to invite birds into our yards for that very reason; even the most casual birdwatcher gets a kick out of spotting different species. The best way to do this is, of course, with a bird feeder, but there's just one problem: those meddling squirrels. These critters also love the nuts and seeds filling the average feeder. So, while squirrels are lovable creatures who also bring life into your garden, you want to keep them from interfering with the feeder. Luckily, there's a way to do this that's about as cheap and easy as it gets. All it requires is a leftover pie tin.

Since squirrels have proven to hate foil in general, be it due to the reflective surface or the sound it makes when moved, a regular old tin foil pie dish will keep squirrels from bird feeders. This is essentially a free (and environmentally sustainable) approach to a "squirrel baffle" — the piece of metal on the feeder that wiggles about — and will create that same shiny, noisy effect. Baffles also prevent squirrels from climbing up the feeder. A pie tin does both for free: just cut a slit in the middle and slide it up the feeder pole (or onto its hanger). Alternatively, you can stick it on with duct tape or glue.