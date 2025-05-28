These 5 Everyday Kitchen Items Can Be Repurposed In Your Garden

A well-stocked kitchen is the perfect setting for cooking regular meals, experimenting with new cuisines, and gathering with family and friends to share in the experience of great food. With grocery prices continuing to climb and environmental concerns ever-present, finding new ways to repurpose kitchen scraps and reduce food waste is just a good idea. For those wanting to test out your green thumb, reusing old kitchen items can be a great help to your garden too. Egg cartons, cooking water, cookie sheets, coffee grounds, and old dishware can all have a new life as garden ornaments and decorations.

Reusing your kitchen staples as garden tools or boosters is an excellent way to prevent excess kitchen trash and keep costs low. Rather than purchase pots for your seedlings, egg cartons are compostable and provide ideal housing for seed starters. If you have unsalted water leftover from cooking rice or rinsing produce, use it to water your plants rather than simply dumping it down the drain. If your cookie sheets are too warped for even heating in the oven, they will still provide the perfect surface on which to spread out and dry herbs. Coffee grounds provide essential nutrients and promote drainage for your potting soil. Finally, if you haven't the heart to toss out a cracked, old, or mismatched dish or mug, transform it into a beautiful decoration for your garden.