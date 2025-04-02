Why Egg Price Decreases Haven't Hit Your Grocery Store Yet

If you've been patiently holding off on all of the quiche recipes that you want to make because of the sky-high price of eggs, relief is finally on the way, you'll just have to wait a bit longer. Soaring egg prices have been the food story of the year so far, with a huge outbreak of bird flu that killed 30 million egg laying birds driving down supply. The wholesale cost of a dozen eggs got all the way to $8 this past February, more than 50% higher than prices got during the worst of the post-pandemic inflation episode. It even got so bad that popular breakfast chains were adding surcharges to egg dishes. But something has happened over the past month that you may not have noticed: Those prices actually started lowering in March.

According to the newest USDA report, the wholesale price of eggs has fallen all the way back down to an average of $3 a dozen, you just haven't seen that change hit your wallet yet. Why? It's all about inventory. Eggs have a shelf-life of around a month, so many of the eggs at your grocery store were still purchased while prices were high, and stores will want to sell through that inventory at higher prices before selling the new, cheaper eggs. So while more reasonable egg prices are on the horizon, you may not see a difference locally for another couple of weeks.