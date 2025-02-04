The Breakfast Chain That Will Now Charge You An Extra 50 Cents Per Egg
Bird flu is back and the failure to limit its spread has led to concerning outbreaks among dairy cows and forced farmers to slaughter hundreds of millions of chickens — and egg prices are surging again because of it. In some parts of the country, customers are paying double the average price, with organic and free-range varieties becoming even more expensive. Others are walking into grocers to find the egg fridges barren, with some stores going as far as to place limits on how many customers can buy at once. To make matters worse, an end to the shortage is not in sight. The Agriculture Department expects prices to surge another 20% this year, and restaurants are responding — including Anthony Bourdain's favorite 24-hour dining spot, Waffle House.
Customers of the popular, southern breakfast chain were met with signs posted on the doors announcing a temporary, $.50 surcharge per egg due to the nation-wide rise in cost. "The continuing egg shortage caused by HPAI (bird flu) has caused a dramatic increase in egg prices," Waffle House said in a statement to CNN. "Customers and restaurants are being forced to make difficult decisions." According to its website, eggs are Waffle House's most ordered item — surpassing hash browns and waffles to serve its customers a total of 272 million per year. Waffle House added that it'd continue to monitor egg prices and "adjust or remove the surcharge as market conditions allow."
Your All-Star Special just got a little pricier
Waffle House's signature breakfast special, popularly known as the All-Star Special, includes an order of grits, toast, bacon, and, of course, a must order restaurant waffle, with eggs served your way. It has built an established reputation as a favorite among customers for its balance in taste and value — but, at $11.30, some people already found the price difficult to justify. However, given the chain's recent egg surcharge implementation, those who frequented for a quick, cheap, or late night meal might find themselves thinking twice. Especially given the inflation they're already experiencing on the food they purchase at grocery stores.
Most of the classic breakfast items at Waffle House, including the All-Star Special and the breakfast hashbrown bowls, come with a standard order of two eggs. Accounting for the temporary, $.50 surcharge per egg the breakfast chain recently implemented, that would bring your total to an entire $1 more. But, as mentioned in its statement to CNN, Waffle House claims it will continue to monitor egg prices and adjust that surcharge as the market allows. While that could mean they will eventually remove it, it also means that it could change — and given that the Agriculture Department expects the prices on eggs to increase more in 2025, that charge is most likely going to get more expensive before that happens.